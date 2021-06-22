153 Houston Methodist employees resign or are fired after refusing to get Covid-19 vaccine, official says

(CNN) More than 150 Houston Methodist Hospital employees were officially out of a job Tuesday, 10 days after a judge dismissed a lawsuit against the hospital by employees who opposed a Covid-19 vaccine mandate as a condition of employment, a hospital spokesperson said.

The 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period that began June 8 or were terminated Tuesday, according to Gale Smith.

Employees who complied with the mandatory vaccination policy during the suspension period returned to work the day after they became compliant, Smith told CNN in an email Tuesday night.

Houston Methodist on March 31 became the first major health care system in the country to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations, starting with managers, according to an initial announcement from Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom.

More than 100 of the hospital's employees involved in the lawsuit claimed the vaccines were "experimental and dangerous," and that it would be "wrongful" to be terminated for refusing to get vaccinated.

