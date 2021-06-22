Disney World announces new events for 50th anniversary

(CNN) Disney World is turning the big 5-0, but the resort isn't letting its age slow it down.

Walt Disney World announced a slew of new events, scheduled to begin October 1, in honor of the park's 50th anniversary.

The first is "Disney Enchantment," a nighttime event in the Magic Kingdom featuring music, light shows, fireworks, and "immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A."

EPCOT will have its own event, called "Harmonious," a multilingual musical showcase of classic Disney songs. The event is "one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park," the company said.

"'Harmonious' will invite you to travel the globe through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as you've never heard them before, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world," Disney said.

