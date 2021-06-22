Connecticut become first state to make calls free for inmates and their families

(CNN) A bill in Connecticut makes calls from prison free for the inmates and their families, becoming the first state to do so.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Josh Elliott and Sen. Martin M. Looney, will make all voice communication, including video and electronic mail services, free to those incarcerated and those who are receiving the communication. According to the bill, the services will also be free of charge to those in juvenile detention facilities.

Inmates will get 90 minutes of phone calls at no charge and the cost will be provided by the taxpayers.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the bill into law June 16, and it will go into effect on October 22, 2022, for adult facilities and October 1, 2022, for juvenile facilities.

"Today, Connecticut made history by becoming the first state to make prison calls, and all other communication, free," Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises , a non-profit that works for prison reform, said the day of the signing.

