Before Carl Nassib, these pioneering pro athletes came out. Here's what they have to say about Nassib's announcement

(CNN) Carl Nassib this week became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. And with his announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end joins a small group of openly gay men in professional sports.

Many of the history-makers who preceded him shared in his joy.

Jason Collins was the first openly gay NBA player. He congratulated Carl Nassib on his coming out.

In a tweet, he thanked Nassib for "owning [his] truth" and for making a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth.

Michael Sam never played in the NFL after he was drafted by the St. Louis Rams.

"LBGTQ people are more likely to commit suicide than heterosexuals," Sam wrote . "I hope and pray people will take note to this. Thank you again Carl and look forward to seeing you play on the field."

Sam never got to play with the Rams -- he was released by the team that same year, a decision former Rams coach Jeff Fisher said was purely motivated by the game, not Sam's sexuality.

NFL veteran Ryan Russell , who is bisexual, told CNN that Nassib's coming out is "a moment of celebration ... not only for Nassib as a person and as a player but for the NFL" and sports as a whole.

"I have no doubt that this announcement for Carl will enhance his game, will enhance his physical edge, his physical prowess and allow him to have hopefully the best season that we have seen him have in his career," Russell said in a Tuesday appearance on CNN's New Day.

Billy Bean, a former MLB player who now serves as the league's vice president and special assistant to the commissioner, came out only after he'd retired. He called Nassib's coming out a "big announcement" and thanked him. (In Minor League Baseball, David Denson , who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, came out in 2015 before retiring two years later.)