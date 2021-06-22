Police chief says slain Colorado officer was 'targeted' in Monday shooting

(CNN) The shooting that left three people dead in Arvada, Colorado, on Monday appears to have been a deliberate attack on a police officer, Police Chief Link Strate told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Gordon Beesley, a 19-year veteran of the Arvada Police Department, and a bystander identified Tuesday as John Hurley, 40, of Golden, were fatally shot, along with the unnamed suspect, according to Strate.

"I can tell you that Gordon was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge," Strate said. "Officer Beesley was ambushed by a person who expressed hatred of police officers."

Strate hailed Hurley as "a true hero," and said that he likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life. Arvada is in metro Denver.

"He came into the Olde Town area in the middle of shooting and prevented any further injury," Strate said of Hurley. The chief added that while they are in the early stages of their investigation, they have not determined any prior connection between Hurley and the suspect.

