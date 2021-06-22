Man arrested after 42,000 pounds of pistachios are stolen​

(CNN) California authorities have arrested a man they say stole 42,000 pounds of pistachios -- a haul worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the American Pistachio Growers.

During a routine audit earlier this month, the Touchstone Pistachio Company found 21 tons of its pistachios were missing and contacted the Tulare County Sheriff's Office agricultural crimes unit, the sheriff's office said

On Friday, investigators said they found a tractor trailer containing the pistachios had been moved from a lot belonging to Montemayor Trucking Company in Delano to another lot nearby.

Authorities arrested and booked 34-year-old Alberto Montemayor, a driver for the trucking firm, in Tulare County. Sgt. Joseph England, who leads the agricultural crimes unit, told CNN that Montemayor was "bailed out" and that he would likely appear in court in several weeks. Montemayor has not yet been formally charged, according to authorities. It is not clear if he has an attorney at this time.

Montemayor tried to conceal evidence that there was "an attempt or intention to resell" the pistachios, England said.

