Sadio Mane donates $693,000 to fund hospital in his hometown in Senegal

(CNN) Senegal and Liverpool football star Sadio Mane has donated $693,000 (£500,000) to help fund the construction of a hospital in his hometown of Bambali in Senegal.

The village, about 400 kilometers outside the capital city Dakar, did not previously have a hospital.

Mane met with Senegalese President Macky Sall earlier this month to discuss the project, which will include departments for maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms.

Le footballeur Sadio Mané a été reçu cet après-midi par le Président @Macky_Sall. L'attaquant de Liverpool a présenté au Chef de l'Etat un ambitieux projet de construction d'un hôpital à Bambali et compte sur l'accompagnement de l'Etat pour le personnel médical. pic.twitter.com/aPBwtY8Iz7 — Présidence Sénégal (@PR_Senegal) June 10, 2021

"The Liverpool striker has presented the Head of State with an ambitious plan to build a hospital in Bambali and is counting on state support for medical personnel," the official account for the presidency tweeted in June.

Mane also shared his enthusiasm for the project, tweeting : "Very honored by the audience that the Head of State, His Excellency @Macky_Sall granted me. A good time to discuss football but also our social projects."

