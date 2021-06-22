UEFA rejects request to light up Allianz Arena in rainbow colors for Euro 2020 game

(CNN) European football governing body UEFA has declined a request to light up Munich's Allianz Arena in rainbow colors for Wednesday's Euro 2020 match between Germany and Hungary.

The request was made following a proposal from the Munich city council in the wake of an anti-LGBTQ law passed by Hungary's parliament last week.

The legislation, which has been widely criticized by human rights groups and opposition parties, bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change.

"Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies -- and represent one of the biggest problems faced by the game today," UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Discriminatory behavior has marred both matches themselves and, outside the stadiums, the online discourse around the sport we love.

