Alleged drug kingpin argues Australia illegally had him sent to the Netherlands

Hong Kong (CNN) Lawyers for a Canadian national accused of running a global multibillion-dollar methamphetamine cartel have alleged that he was illegally sent to the Netherlands as part of a scheme to ensure he stays behind bars for as long as possible.

Tse Chi Lop, 57, was arrested in January after he landed on a flight from Taiwan to Amsterdam's Schipol International Airport. Dutch authorities then detained him on a warrant from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) issued in 2019 in connection with an operation targeting Sam Gor, the drug-trafficking syndicate he is accused of heading.

Tse denies all the allegations Australian authorities have levied against him, his lawyer Andre Seebregts said.

Seebregts said Tse was put on the plane to the Netherlands against his will and in violation of Taiwanese law, which required the island's authorities to deport him to his home country unless he agreed otherwise. Seebregts told CNN that there was a direct flight to Canada less than an hour before Tse's plane took off at about 1 a.m.

Australia appears to have played a role in having Tse sent to the Netherlands, a country where he has no family or friends, because of favorable Dutch extradition laws, Seebregts argued in court in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Read More