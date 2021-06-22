Spain pardons 9 Catalan leaders for their roles in failed independence bid

Madrid (CNN) Spain's government pardoned nine leaders serving prison sentences for their roles in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence drive, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's cabinet approved the pardons, which Sanchez said aim to foster reconciliation between Catalonia and the rest of Spain.

"It's best for Catalonia and for Spain and it's in accord with the Spanish Constitution," Sanchez said in a nationally-televised statement. "The government will work for understanding and not for confrontation."

Opinion polls show about half of Catalonia's population wants independence but also show that about 60% of Spaniards oppose freeing the nine leaders, Reuters reported on Monday.

The nine leaders include Oriol Junqueras, a former vice-president of Catalonia, the wealthy, restive northeastern region whose capital is Barcelona, and where many have long clamored for independence from Spain.

Pro-independence protesters outside Barcelona's opera house on Monday.

Read More