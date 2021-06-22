CNN —

While Prime Day continues in full swing, Wayfair is also running a 72-hour clearance sale with discounts of up to 60% off. Whether you’re looking for new kitchenware, bedding or patio furniture, now’s the best time to snag whatever home items you may need. We searched Wayfair for all of the best deals right now so you don’t have to.

Kitchenware

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($58.39, originally $93.25; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

This cast iron dutch oven is the perfect cookware item whether you’re preparing food for a potluck or family dinner this summer. You can use it to cook just about anything – whether you’re baking, frying, braising or roasting. Plus, it comes in eight different colors: blue, green, indigo, lagoon, midnight chrome, oyster, red and off white.

Kalorik 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel ($199.99, originally $279.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kalorik 26 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven, Stainless Steel

Upgrade your kitchen with this 10-in-1 air fryer oven, which functions as a dehydrator, rotisserie, toaster, slow cooker and pizza oven (among other things). Its airflow system allows for the same crispiness and flavor of fried foods without the excessive oil. The product also comes with a number of accessories for all your cooking needs, including an air frying basket, rack handle and crumb tray.

Cuisinart 15 Piece Knife Block Set ($79.99, originally $130.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Cuisinart 15 Piece Knife Block Set

Investing in a good knife set can make cooking both easier and safer. This set includes just about every knife you’ll need in the kitchen and comes with simple yet sleek storage. These high carbon stainless steel knives are strong and durable and also come with a lifetime warranty.

Rachael Ray Non-Stick Bakeware 3 Piece Cookie Pan Set ($34.99, originally $70.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Rachael Ray Non-Stick Bakeware 3 Piece Cookie Pan Set

These nonstick baking pans are a kitchen must-have for roasting, boiling and baking both sweet and savory treats this summer. Its nonstick surface makes for easy food release and the wide grip handles are perfect for safe and confident oven removal.

Rugs

Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug ($32.99, originally $51.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug

The faux sheepskin rug is a cozy addition to any room and also soft to the touch. Designed perfectly for indoor use, the rug is stain-resistant and won’t shed all over your furniture. It comes in a number of different sizes and colors, so you can find the perfect style for your home.

Alfonso Oriental Silver Area Rug Rectangle 5’ x 7’6” ($98.99, originally $439.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Alfonso Oriental Silver Area Rug Rectangle 5' x 7'6"

This classic yet chic rug is the perfect addition to any living room or foyer. It features beautiful details designed to mimic an antique aesthetic, adding tasteful and neutral style to your home. It comes in a number of sizes in silver, aqua, and blue.

Abdera Geometric Handmade Tufted Area Rug Rectangle 8’ x 10’ ($299.99, originally $1075.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Abdera Geometric Handmade Tufted Area Rug Rectangle 8' x 10'

Handmade in India, this tufted wool rug from Industrial Lodge Home is ideal for busy areas of your home. The geometric grey and white striped design is easy to pair with the furniture you already own.

Seating

All Modern Hailee 84” Genuine Leather Square Arm Sofa ($1,449.99, originally $2,550.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair All Modern Hailee 84'' Genuine Leather Square Arm Sofa

This retro leather sofa is perfect for anyone who loves mid-century modern pieces. Available in caramel and black with solid wood legs, this sofa is a comfy addition to any room.

Phokas 93” Square Arm Sofa ($677.96, originally $1,239.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Phokas 93" Square Arm Sofa

Adding a clean and classic look to any space, this sofa from Mercury Row can comfortably fit three people.

Louise Task Chair ($158.99, originally $260.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Louise Task Chair

This chair from Kelly Clarkson home comes in 16 different colors ranging from teal, yellow and fuschia shades that add a pop of color to your space to shades in grey, ivory and tan that give a more muted modern look.

Wayfair Basics High Back Swivel Chair ($125.99, originally $389.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Wayfair Basics High Back Swivel Chair

If you’re looking to upgrade your work from home setup, this high back chair is a great combination of comfort and style. The ergonomic design provides durability and back support to help you stay relaxed throughout your work day.

Furniture

Teele 18” Wide Round Pouf Ottoman ($58.99, originally $167.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Teele 18" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Poufs are a fun and practical addition to any living space. Whether you’re looking for a tasteful accent piece or additional seating, this pouf is both versatile and stylish. Sourced from renewable materials, its plant-based fibers make it both durable and soft.

Kepner 6 Drawer Double Dresser (starting at $219.99, originally $327.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kepner 6 Drawer Double Dresser

This simple yet sleek dresser will go with just about any room decor. Its high-quality and functional design allows for ample space for all of your storage needs. The dresser comes in truffle, black wood grain, white high gloss and coffee.

Laguna Coffee Table with Storage ($189.99, originally $434.05; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Laguna Coffee Table with Storage

Elevate your seating area with this rustic coffee table that features both wood and metal elements. Its multi-level design makes it the perfect furniture piece to feature decorative items or use for extra storage.

Antonia 3-in-1 Convertible Crib (starting at $179.61, originally $439.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Antonia 3-in-1 Convertible Crib

Made with wood and a non-toxic finish, this crib is designed to grow with your little one. Available in three different shades, this crib allows your nursery to look sleek and modern while still staying functional.

Patio Furniture

Hazen 376 - Person Seating Group with Cushions ($469.99, originally $1,100.04; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Hazen 376 - Person Seating Group with Cushions

This outdoor seating set from Zipcode Designs comes with two corner chairs, one armless chair, one ottoman, a coffee table and cream colored cushions. Each piece is set on a steel frame and is designed to be UV and weather resistant.

Ainsley Round 2 - Person 23.6” Long Bistro Set ($146.99, originally $289.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Ainsley Round 2 - Person 23.6'' Long Bistro Set

Even the smallest outdoor spaces become event spaces with this bistro set from Hashtag Home. The set is rust resistant, easy to clean and can be folded up for easy storage when not in use.

Kassiopeia Coffee Table ($104.99, originally $200.00; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Kassiopeia Coffee Table

This lightweight coffee table adds a clean, contemporary look to your outdoor space. Weather resistant and made of resin wicker, this table can handle the elements and any of your evening get togethers.

Delaplaine 108” Market Umbrella (starting at $78.90, originally $93.08; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Delaplaine 108'' Market Umbrella

If you need a break from the summer sun, try relaxing under this umbrella by Zipcode Designs. The 108” umbrella also tilts so you can find the perfect angle to keep you in the shade at any time of day.

Bedding

Eldon Microfiber Sheet Set (starting at $35.30, originally $59.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Eldon Microfiber Sheet Set

This hypoallergenic sheet set from Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse is a favorite among customers for its soft feel and simple detailing. It also resists wrinkling, fading and staining, keeping your room looking crisp and keeping you cozy.

Alywin Home All Season Goose Down Comforter (starting at $142.99, originally $299.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Alywin Home All Season Goose Down Comforter

Stuffed with ethically sourced goose feathers, this down comforter is designed to keep you comfortable year round. The T500 double-needle stitched cotton cover also helps to prevent shedding over time.

Wayfair Sleep Medium Memory Foam Mattress ($115.99, originally $199.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Wayfair Sleep Memory Foam Mattress

This memory foam mattress is available in a range of sizes and thicknesses to suit any sleeper. Sporting over 36,000 five-star reviews, customers love this mattress for its comfort, support and easy setup.