CNN —

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here.

We can always count on Amazon to find a great deal on tools and appliances, and Prime Day is no different. We think this day is the perfect time to score the vacuum of your dreams at an unbelievable cost. From robot vacuums to cordless models, we’ve rounded up the best vacuum deals to shop right now.

Robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba 692 ($199.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692

If you want to clean your floors throughout the day while you’re working or taking care of your family, a robot vacuum is the way to go. Consider this one that’s 33% off.

You can check out more discounted Roombas here.

Shark IG Robot Vacuum With XL Self-Empty Base ($319.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Shark IG Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

This bagless, self-emptying base vacuum reportedly holds up to 45 days’ worth of dirt and debris. If that’s not enough of a sell, you can try for yourself at nearly 50% off.

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum ($349.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum

A bestseller for the brand, this Shark robot vacuum is particularly great for pet hair, and has a multi-surface brushroll that can go on both tile, wood and carpet.

Corded vacuum deals

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum ($125.99, originally $175.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum

What’s great about this vacuum is that it’s lightweight without sacrificing power. You’ll still get the clean you’re hoping for without too much extra effort — especially with the 30-foot cord.

Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Vacuum ($139.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Vacuum

This vacuum, which is known to be great for those with pets, has generated over 4,100 5-star ratings. Pro tip: Head to the reviews to see a couple adorable pictures of dogs with the well-loved vacuum.

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum ($153.99, originally $219.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

This Bissell vacuum features a removable canister for portable pet hair cleaning wherever need be, even featuring a tangle-free brush roll that helps prevent hair wrapping.

Cordless stick vacuum deals

Dirt Devil Power Swerve Lightweight Cordless Vacuum ($92.62, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dirt Devil Power Swerve Lightweight Cordless Vacuum

Who wants to deal with the hassle of cords when vacuuming? If that’s your vibe, consider this battery-powered model by Dirt Devil that works well with carpet and hard floors.

Nequare Cordless 175-Watt Stick Vacuum Cleaner ($109.97, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Nequare Cordless 175W Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Not only is this vacuum cordless, but it includes cool attachments like a dusting brush, tube and crevice nozzles for ultra versatility when cleaning.

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum ($103.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Orfeld Cordless Vacuum

If you want a cordless vacuum that features an extended wand to reach high areas, let this be your pick. It even works well on hard floor, tile, wooden floors, carpets and rugs.

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Vacuum ($279.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Vacuum

The Tineco Floor One S3 vacuums and washes your floors at the same time. If that’s not enough, it’s currently 30% off during Prime Day — which is major considering this is on the pricier side.

Handheld vacuum deals

Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum ($47.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

Looking for something to quickly clean up messes or reach into those stubborn nooks and crannies of your home? Try out this handheld vacuum by Black + Decker.

VacLife Handheld Vacuum ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon VacLife Handheld Vacuum

Handheld vacuums are perfect for quick cleaning jobs, or even miscellaneous places around your space like your car.