Whether you're looking for a smart speaker, like an Amazon Echo or a Sonos One, or a massive TV to upgrade your home entertainment setup, Prime Day is here to deliver on some epic tech deals.

We’ll be working hard throughout the day to curate the best of the best — the biggest discounts on the class-leading tech that you’ll want to add to your collection.

Best Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

APPLE

AirPods Pro mix a stellar design with rich sound and ANC that can effectively cancel out all the noise around you. They’re really that good, and they’re our top pick of earbuds for Apple users. At $189.99, it’s not an all-time low, but this is a really good deal.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Our top pick for best over-ear and noise-canceling headphones is at their lowest price ever. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are just $248, down from $349.99, in your choice of black, silver or blue. These headphones mix comfort with world-blocking active noise cancellation (ANC) and nearly 30 hours of battery life.

Jabra Elite Active 75t ($119.99, originally $179.99 amazon.com)

AMAZON

Our best earbuds for working out and running are seeing a mighty fine discount. Jabra’s Elite Active 75t are down to an all-time low of $119.99. These earbuds get a lot right, like a comfortable fit with sweat resistance, class-leading noise cancellation and long battery life.

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals

Echo (4th Gen) ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Not only is the latest Echo our pick for best smart speaker, but it’s down to an all-time low price of just $59.99. With three speakers inside, Echo can fill even large rooms with rich and crisp audio. Of course, you get instant access to Alexa out of the box too.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

The latest Amazon Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to do just about anything — from checking the weather to controlling your smart home — all within a sleek spherical design. Our pick for the best budget smart speaker, the fourth-generation Echo Dot is 50% off and at its lowest price yet (you can also get the Echo Dot With Clock for $25 off).

Fire HD 8 Plus ($64.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

At an all-time low of $64.99, you really can’t go wrong with the Fire HD 8 Plus. As our budget tablet pick, it handles reading, web browsing, light gaming and emails with ease. The 8-inch display gives you plenty of room for binge-watching your favorite shows as well.

Amazon Echo Show 10 ($189, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon

We found the Echo Show 10 to be a great smart display that has all of the powers of Alexa complete with a big, rotating screen that can help keep you in view during video calls. It’s a bit of an investment at full price, but this lowest-ever Prime Day price makes it a great value.

Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router ($129, originally $199; amazon.com)

Eero

The Eero 6 is our favorite mesh Wi-Fi router thanks to its simple setup and wide, consistent coverage that can boost the Wi-Fi signal all throughout your home. This kit, which gets you a router and an extender, is an especially great pickup at an all-time-low price of $129.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99; originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Ring

We found the Ring Video Doorbell Wired to be a great value, offering many of the key features of Ring’s higher-end video doorbells (such as 1080p video and custom motion alerts) within an affordable and compact package. And it’s an even better buy now that it has hit its lowest-ever price of $44.99.

Ring Alarm (starting at $119, originally $199; amazon.com)

Ring

The Ring Alarm is our pick for the best home security system, thanks to its easy setup, responsive alarms and smooth compatibility with other smart home devices. And it’s currently at a steep discount, starting at just $119 for a five-piece kit (ideal for apartments) all the way to $199 for a 14-piece kit (ideal for bigger homes)

Best Prime Day computer accessories deals

WD My Passport SSD (starting at $79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Whether you want to back up your data with ease or just need more storage, the WD My Passport SSD is powerful enough to handle the task and is our overall pick for an external hard drive. Better yet, it’s down to its recorded lowest price.

Blue Yeti microphone ($108.33, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Blue

The Blue Yeti is our pick for the best computer microphone, delivering excellent audio quality for meetings, podcasts and Twitch streams complete with four handy recording modes for both solo and group settings. We’ve seen the Yeti’s price drop a bit lower than this, but it’s still an excellent sale price on a superb mic.

Razer Kiyo Pro ($151, originally $199; amazon.com)

Razer

This is a huge discount on our favorite high-end webcam, which delivers excellent 1080p picture quality that will make you like vibrant under any lighting conditions as well as 60 frame-per-second recording that’s perfect for smooth streaming.

MacBook Air ($900, originally $999; amazon.com)

Apple MacBook Air M1

There’s a reason the MacBook Air is our laptop pick for Apple users — the M1 chip inside brought new life into Apple’s entry-level notebook. It’s also $100 off at just $900 for the base model, which will be great for most users.

Best Prime Day gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Lite With 128GB MicroSD card ($199.99, originally $234.98; amazon.com)

AMAZON

While the Switch Lite is smaller than the Switch, it still plays nearly all the same games and comes in better colors. Plus, you’re scoring it with a 128GB microSD card that is just begging to be filled with games.

Nintendo Joy-Cons ($69.00, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo

You can always use new Joy-Con controllers, whether you want to personalize your Switch with snazzy new colors or just need more gamepads for family Mario Kart night. You can currently score a pair in a variety of fun shades for a nice $69 — that’s $10 off and the lowest these things usually drop to.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Sony

One of the best games for the PS5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales makes an excellent showpiece for Sony’s new console with stunning 4K graphics, smooth frame rates and near-instant load times. This is the lowest price yet we’ve seen for the Ultimate Edition, which also gets you a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Razer Blade 15 ($1,389.99, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com)

Razer Store Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020

As one of the most popular gaming laptops on the market, this discounted Razer Blade 15 is one of the better Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics built for serious gaming within a thin and compact build, the laptop has exceeded many gamers’ expectations, and it shows in all of the five-star reviews.

More best Prime Day tech deals

Roku Ultra ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

The Roku Ultra gives you access to thousands of streaming services — all at up to 4K resolution — in a slim package that doesn’t pry your eyes away from the big screen. It’s our pick for best overall streaming device, and is back to its lowest recorded price.

Roku Smart Soundbar ($160.89, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Our pick for best soundbar, Roku’s excellent soundbar features a low profile, powerful audio and smart pairing capabilities that are on par with much more expensive models.

Wemo Smart Plug ($18.47, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Wemo

The best HomeKit smart plug we’ve tested, the Wyze Plug can turn any household gadget (such as your coffee machine or lamp) into a smart device that can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google Assistant. While we’ve seen its price drop even lower, this handy plug is a no-brainer at $18.

Whellen Selfie Ring Light ($11.19, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Our choice for the best portable ring light clips directly to your phone for a glow on the go. It’s a perfect choice for upping your TikTok or selfie game.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (starting at $599.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

With three cameras on the back and a bevy of capture modes, the Galaxy S21 has one of the best cameras we’ve tested on a smartphone. For $599.99, an all-time low price, you really can’t do much better. It’s powered by a fast chip that makes Android seamless and has a large 6.2-inch display.

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in Blue Aluminum With Deep Navy Sport Band ($329.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

APPLE

As our pick for the best smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a perfect pairing for any iPhone user. It can track your steps, take an electrocardiogram and even monitor your blood oxygen levels. And it’s a communication tool with the ability to send messages, emails and even take calls from your wrist.