AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

APPLE Airpods Pro

AirPods Pro mix a stellar design with rich sound and active noise cancellation that can effectively cancel out all the noise around you. They’re really that good, and they’re our top pick for earbuds for Apple users. At $189.99, it’s not an all-time low, but this is a really good deal.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi ($119.99, originally $248.30; amazon.com)

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker

Nespresso’s single-serve coffee makers are up to 45% off this Prime Day. This bundle comes with the the brand’s milk frother, single-serve maker that can brew up coffee and espresso and 30 coffee capsules. And because of Prime Day, it’s now marked down to its lowest price ever.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($449, originally $549; amazon.com)

Amazon GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to its lowest price ever at $449. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router ($129, originally $199; amazon.com)

Eero Eero 6 Mesh Wifi Router

The Eero 6 is our favorite mesh Wi-Fi router, thanks to its simple setup and wide, consistent coverage that can boost the Wi-Fi signal all throughout your home. This kit, which gets you a router and an extender, is an especially great pickup at an all-time low price of $129.

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike ($234.49, originally $329.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Yosuda Stationary Cycle Bike

If you haven’t already invested in a stationary bike, this 4.4-star rated indoor cycling bike can help you reach your fitness goals this summer.

Roku Smart Soundbar ($143.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON Roku Smart Soundbar

Our pick for best soundbar, Roku’s excellent soundbar — currently sitting at an all-time low price — features a low profile, powerful audio and smart pairing capabilities that are on par with much more expensive models.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker ($148.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker

Ninja knows what it’s doing when it comes to kitchen appliances, and today you can save on a multitasking Ninja Foodi Air-Fry Oven, a Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker (which also features air-frying capabilities) and a Ninja Auto-IQ Blender and Food Processor. Currently, the pressure cooker is marked down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Furbo Dog Camera ($118, originally $169; amazon.com)

Furbo Furbo Dog Camera

If you find yourself leaving the house more these days but still want to keep tabs on your pets, the Furbo Dog Camera is currently at its lowest-ever price. This popular camera doesn’t just let you watch your furry friend via your phone — it also lets you send the treats from afar.

Ninja Specialty 50 Oz Glass Carafe and Fold-Away Frother ($119.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ninja Specialty 50 Oz Glass Carafe and Fold-Away Frother

This fancy Ninja coffee maker will help you make specialty brews in 6 sizes – and it can also make iced coffee. It has a built-in fold-away frother so you can make the latte of your dreams.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

Our top pick for best over-ear headphones and noise-canceling headphones is at their lowest price ever. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are just $248, down from $349.99, in your choice of black, silver or blue. These headphones mix comfort with world-blocking active noise cancellation and nearly 30 hours of battery life.

Kindle Oasis ($204.99, originally $269.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON Kindle Oasis

The 7-inch glare-free and waterproof Kindle Oasis comes in Graphite or Champagne Gold. You can enjoy some convenient features, such as auto-adjusting light sensors, rotating page orientation and an ergonomic design.

Jabra Elite Active 75t ($119.99, originally $179.99 amazon.com)

AMAZON

Score up to 40% off on an array of Jabra headphones and earbuds, including the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds we found to be more than capable of replacing AirPods.

Sony A8H 65-inch TV, ($1,598, originally $2,499.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 65-inch Sony A8H OLED TV

Our previous pick for best luxury TV, the Sony A8H is on sale now. Get super accurate colors, deep blacks and jaw dropping design for $1,000+ off today.

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums and Braava M6 Mops (starting at $199; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot roomba vacuum

Now’s the time to snag a Roomba robo vac with up to 40% off several models — bringing them down to prices we’ve never seen before.

Nintendo Switch Lite With 128GB MicroSD card ($199.99, originally $234.98; amazon.com)

AMAZON Nintendo Switch Lite

While the Switch Lite is smaller than the Switch, it still plays nearly all the same games and comes in better colors. Plus, you’re scoring it with a 128GB microSD card that is just begging to be filled with games.

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum ($349.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum

Keep your floors super clean with savings on Shark vacuums and mops. There’s a robo vac up for grabs at its all-time lowest price, plus a couple uprights and a steam mop for hard floors.

Dell XPS 13 ($1,299.99, originally $1,629; amazon.com)

AMAZON Dell XPS Laptop

With an edge-to-edge display, an Intel processor and a sleek design, not much can stop the Dell XPS 13 — especially when it’s on-sale for $1,299.99. As our pick for best Windows laptop, the XPS 13 beats out other contenders with fast performance and the screen is just a joy for all tasks.

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in Blue Aluminum With Deep Navy Sport Band ($329.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

APPLE Apple Watch Series 6

As our pick for the best smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a perfect pairing for any iPhone user. It can track your steps, take an electrocardiogram and even monitor your blood oxygen levels. And it’s a communication tool with the ability to send messages, emails and even take calls from your wrist.

JBL Boombox ($274.95, originally $399.95; amazon.com)

Amazon JBL Boombox

Bring your favorite songs with you wherever you go, whether it’s a backyard BBQ or a picnic in the park with the JBL Boombox. With 24 hours of playtime, an IPX7 waterproof rating and wireless bluetooth streaming, it’ll be the center of every party all summer long.

OnePlus 8 Glacial Green,​ 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone ($349, originally $699; amazon.com)

Amazon OnePlus 8 Glacial Green,​ 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone

If you’re searching for a new phone for Prime Day, look no further than the OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green, which is massively discounted. We reviewed the OnePlus 8 when it first came out, and thought it was a great value then, let alone now when it’s over $300 off.

Synology 2 Bay NAS DiskStation DS220+ ($227.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Synology 2 Bay NAS DiskStation DS220+

Snag this Synology DiskStation for over $70 off today so you can access, share, and sync data across different operating systems and devices.

Cricut Maker Vinyl Bundle ($279, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker Vinyl Bundle

For all the arts and crafts junkies, this Cricut Maker will be well worth the investment. This nifty machine lets you cut nearly any design into hundreds of different fabrics, opening up your D.I.Y. possibilities. Plus, this bundle comes with 26 sheets of vinyl, mats and more.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier ($209.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier

This air purifier uses a three-stage filtering system to remove allergens, odor, smoke and more from the air in your home.

Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD ($199.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD

If you’re looking for the perfect dorm TV or just want a cheap screen for your bedroom, check out this 43-inch Toshiba Smart TV, which is $100 off today.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill ($467.84, originally $649; amazon.com)

Amazon NordicTrack T Series Treadmill

Save big on this NordicTrack treadmill, which can fold up for easy storage when it’s not in use.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 ($229, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Block out the world with these discounted Bose headphones. Our pick for the most comfortable over-ear headphones of 2021, the soapstone color of these headphones are seeing a huge discount.