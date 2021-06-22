CNN —

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here.

Every month we round up our readers’ favorite products — those that readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days. Today, we’ve been keeping an eye out to see if your favorite products have seen significant price drops for Prime Day.

Here are all the Prime Day deals on the products our audience loves.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($7.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Mavogel’s eye mask, our top pick for best sleep mask, features an ingenious nose wire that blocks out every last bit of light. That wire also helps keep the mask in place no matter how much you toss and turn.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filters, 2-Pack ($19.98, originally $39.95; amazon.com)

Amazon

LifeStraw removes 99.99% of waterborne parasites and bacteria, so just toss one into your bag for safer hydration wherever you go.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($59.99, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the best fitness tracker for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle — and it’s matching its lowest price ever.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($12.49, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

It’s officially iced coffee season, and Primula’s carafe system makes it simple to make your own velvety smooth cold brew right at home.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($16.05, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

A great gift for Mom, Dad or anyone in need of a little Zen, these shower steamers will fill the bathroom with lush, relaxing scents like lavender, peppermint and grapefruit.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($10.36, originally $14.95; amazon.com)

Amazon

Oyoco’s light clips directly around patio umbrella poles and also comes with two hooks that can be hung from tents or trees, making it a great companion for outdoor hangs after the sun sets. Check out more must-have Amazon outdoor furniture here.

DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock ($15.19, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock

Runner-up for our best alarm clock, DreamSky’s tiny clock is another great bet, thanks to its bright, clear display and simple setup.

Avarelle Acne Pimple Patches ($6.79, originally $10.50; amazon.com)

Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch

These bestselling hydrocolloid pimple patches soak up zit gunk overnight, making for a somewhat gross but extremely satisfying way to help clear up acne. (You can shop for more dermatologist-approved zit stickers here.)

Whellen Selfie Ring Light ($11.19, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Whellen Selfie Ring Light

Our choice for the best portable ring light clips directly to your phone for a glow on the go — and it’s the first time we’re seeing it on sale.

Roku Smart Soundbar ($143.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

Our pick for best soundbar, Roku’s excellent soundbar — currently sitting at an all-time low price — features a low profile, powerful audio and smart pairing capabilities that are on par with much more expensive models.

Inteye Organic Bath Bombs, Set of 24 ($19.84, originally $24.80; amazon.com)

Amazon

Inteye’s bath bombs don’t just smell amazing; they’re also infused with essential oils and nourishing shea and cocoa butter for a truly luxurious, spa-like experience at home.