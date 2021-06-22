CNN —

While we have an exhaustive list of Prime Day sales happening now, we’ve also been keeping our eyes on some of our favorite products to see if and when their prices dip, either to all-time lows or prices we rarely see.

Here are the best Prime Day deals we found today:

1. Ninja Specialty 50-Ounce Glass Carafe and Fold-Away Frother ($119.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

This fancy Ninja coffee maker — which hasn’t dropped this low in nearly two years — will help you make specialty brews in 6 sizes, and it can also make iced coffee. It has a built-in fold-away frother so you can make the latte of your dreams.

2. Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 in Soapstone White ($229, originally $379.95; amazon.com)

Prime Day gives you a chance to pick up the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 — our pick for the most comfortable over-ear headphones — for a deep discount. They’re the most comfortable over-ear headphones we tested, and offer great sound quality and Bose’s typically effective noise cancellation. They don’t offer as wide an array of EQ modes or as much customization as our other top picks, but they are very solid performers, with Bose’s low-key, grown-up style.

3. Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Skillet Grills ($99.95, originally starting at $134.71; amazon.com)

Le Creuset is famed for its enameled cookware that’s not just effective, but also positively pretty. Now you can get the best of both worlds too with these deals on cast-iron skillet grills, just in time to whip up all those summer-y recipes. The $99.95 price point bests the former lowest price we’ve seen these by $30.

4. GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($449, originally $549; amazon.com)

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to its lowest price ever at $449. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

5. Shark IG Robot Vacuum With XL Self-Empty Base ($319.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

This bagless, self-emptying base vacuum reportedly holds up to 45 days’ worth of dirt and debris. If that’s not enough of a sell, you can try for yourself at nearly 50% off — the first time it has dropped in price in more than a year.

6. Vitamix 5200 Blender ($278.99, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Very nearly named one of our best blenders — thanks to its power and tall, narrow, high-profile container — is nearly 50% off and at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen the 5200 in almost a year.

7. Green Bulldog Reusable Grocery Bags ($18.38, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

From one of our favorite small businesses offering deals during Prime Day, this set of three foldable canvas tote shopping bags let you skip the plastic bags and keep your groceries upright in your trunk.

8. Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) ($119.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

At 40% off — as low a price as we’ve tracked — our pick for the best DIY home security system, the second-generation Ring Alarm, is an even better deal than usual. It combines painless, customizable installation with a wide-ranging feature set, and optional 24/7 monitoring is available for $10 per month. During our testing, we didn’t run into any issues or sensor errors.

9. Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($12.49, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

See? You really don’t have to splurge on Prime Day, even if you are trying to buy a kitchen essential. This handy cold brew maker is an Underscored reader favorite, and it’s now marked down to its lowest price ever.

10. Loukeith Sleeveless Halter Racerback Top ($12.79, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

A halter racerback top will be on rotation for sure. It pairs well with more sophisticated looks like for work or even something more casual like jeans.