CNN —

With vaccination rates continuing to climb, this summer is looking far more social than last year’s. It’s a good time to think about giving your yard and patio an upgrade for warm-weather entertaining. With Prime Day in full swing, we’re seeing deals up to 40% off on patio and outdoor living deals, making today a great time to grab a few essentials before the next get-together.

Outdoor décor deals

addlon 48 FT Outdoor String Lights Commercial Grade Weatherproof Strand Edison Vintage Bulbs ($44.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The answer is always more party lights. This 48-foot string is a great deal for just $32.99 (almost 35% off).

NOVOGRATZ Aloha Collection “You Look Good” Doormat ($18.89, originally $39.00; amazon.com)

Make sure the dirt gets off your guests’ shoes with this rug’s natural coir weave, and boost their self-esteem while you’re at it.

COOLYARD 10’x13’ Shade Sail with Ropes, Rectangle Sun Sails Shades for Patios Deck Backyard Outdoor Covering Canopy UV ($41.98, originally $49.96; amazon.com)

Create some shade from the summer sun with this elegant 10-foot-by-13-foot sail. After all, if you’re too hot to be comfortable on your own patio, you won’t hang out there. This one promises up to 93% sunshade and claims to protect against up to 98% of harmful UV rays.

GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor, 12 Pack Solar Lights Outdoor,Waterproof Outdoor Solar Lights for Garden ($39.99; amazon.com)

Save $10 on these garden-path and driveway lights, a simple way to brighten dark sidewalks.

LED+ Dusk to Dawn Light Bulbs, A19, Outdoor LED Light Bulbs ($5.59, originally $8.99; amazon.com)

These energy-efficient lighbulbs are made for outdoor use and a great deal at less than $6 per bulb. They automatically turn on as the sun sets and shut off again at dawn, no scheduling needed.

Outland Firebowl 893 Deluxe Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit with Cover & Carry Kit ($130.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

This firebowl is ready to roast some marshmallows whenever (and wherever) you are. It weighs 23.3 lbs. – not light, but portable enough to throw in the back of a car, if you like. It runs on propane so there’s no ash or messy clean-up.

NOVOGRATZ BY MOMENI Villa Collection Tuscany Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, 6’7” x 9’6”, Blue” ($69.99, originally $299.00; amazon.com)

With patterned stripes and graphic motifs in a soft indigo, this indoor-outdoor rug will give your patio a lift and keep hot surfaces like cement and concrete a little cooler under bare feet in the summer. You save $229 and pay just $70 for it during Prime Day.

NOVOGRATZ Villa Collection Sicily Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, 2’7” x 7’6” Runner, Charcoal ($87.31; amazon.com)

A great runner for a sunroom, sidewalk or anywhere you want to create a path, this striped rug looks great with modern and midcentury-modern-style decor (black always goes with everything).

OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light 3 Brightness Modes Cordless 28 LED Lights at 200 lumens-4 x AA Battery Operated,Umbrella Pole Light for Patio Umbrellas,Camping Tents or Indoor Use ($12.95, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

This umbrella light attaches your umbrella pole and is adjustable to fit the mood, with bright, ultrabright, and dim settings you adjust with the press of a button.

Patio furniture deals

BLUU Chaise Lounge Chairs for Outdoor Patio Use ($189.99; amazon.com)

This highly rated lounge chair is noted as being both comfortable (the backrest adjusts to five different levels) and very easy to set up.

Blissun 9’ Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella with Push Button Tilt and Crank ($51.99; amazon.com)

This 9-foot-diameter umbrella is on sale for about $40 this Prime Day and provides up to 54 inches of shade.

Vailge Patio Chair Covers, Lounge Deep Seat Cover, Heavy Duty and Waterproof Outdoor Lawn Patio Furniture Cover ($44.99; amazon.com)

Make your patio furniture last a lot longer by protecting it during the off season and in inclement weather. The $36 for these nice-looking beige and brown covers is a whole lot less than it’d cost you for a whole new set of furniture.

Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Garden Faux Wicker Rattan Chair Conversation Set with Cushion - 4-Piece Set ($254.00, originally $299.00; amazon.com)

Perfect for turning a small patio into a cozy lounge, this four-piece set includes a loveseat, low table, and two armchairs. The frames are weather-resistant resin rattan and the cushions are made from water-resistant fabric.

Keter City 30 Gallon Resin Deck Box for Patio Furniture, Pool Accessories, and Storage for Outdoor Toys, Brown ($44.99; amazon.com)

Keep everything in the yard organized—and, more importantly, picked up from underfoot—with this 30-gallon container. It holds everything from sports supplies to pool toys so they’re at hand but out of sight.

Ashley Furniture Indoor/Outdoor Table ($94.57, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

This geometric column is the perfect end table for drinks and outdoor lamps and can give patios a stylish lift, too—plus, we love 40% off pretty much anything.

Outdoor entertaining deal

GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($449.99, originally $549.00; amazon.com)

The cardinal rule of summer entertaining? Always have ice. Now, you can get it anywhere you are, thanks to a built-in reservoir for water and a 20-minute countdown to freshly made cubes. Water cycles back into the reservoir as the ice melts so you don’t waste a drop.

Igloo ICEB26RR Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker Machine ($134.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

This smaller, less expensive retro-style icemaker sits nicely on top of your outdoor bar or table top (it’s also a nice backup in case your freezer ever malfunctions).

Jinhoo WiFi Projector, [100” Projector Screen Included] 6500L Outdoor Movie Projector, 1080P Supports Synchronize Smartphone Screen by WiFi/USB Cable for Home Entertainment ($109.99; amazon.com)

This kit has everything you need for a backyard movie, including a powerful 1080P projector and 100-inch screen. If you’ve been tempted for a while, grab it while it’s on sale for less than $90.

Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug KP400, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet with 2 Sockets, Works with Alexa, Google Home &IFTTT ($18.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Control pool lights, patio bulbs and anything else you plug in out there using Google or Alexa voice control

Nostalgia WICM4L Electric Ice Cream Maker Makes 4-Quarts, Frozen Yogurt, Gelato in Minutes, Made from Real, Light Wood ($47.99; amazon.com)

Get ice cream going the old-fashioned way in no time with this four-quart machine. It’s made from real wood and also makes gelato and frozen yogurt—take a look in the manual for a few recipes.

Cheese Board Set - Charcuterie Board Set and Cheese Serving Platter. US Patented 13 inch Meat/Cheese Cutting Board and Knife Set for Entertaining and Serving ($74.99; amazon.com)

Everyone loves an artfully designed spread, and this acacia wood set helps you get an Instagram-worthy charcuterie going in no time. It has handy grooves for crackers, little dishes for nuts, chutneys, and compotes, and even has spots for the serving tools it comes with.

Char-Broil The Big Easy TRU-Infrared Smoker Roaster & Grill ($190.99, originally $246.62; amazon.com)

Get smoking, roasting and grilling with this do-it-all kettle grill, which is currently almost 25% off. It weighs just over 22 pounds, so it’s relatively easy to maneuver, and uses propane, so cleanup is a breeze. The infrared technology is designed to cook food evenly, and this model is said to handle up to 25 pounds of roasting and 180 square inches of grilling.

AsterOutdoor Inflatable Swimming Pool Full-Sized Above Ground Kiddle Family Lounge Pool ($46.99, originally $73.55; amazon.com)

An at-home inflatable alternative to bundling the kids into the car for the pool or beach. During Prime Day, it’s ringing up at $46.99 instead of $73.55.

Yardwork deals

Sun Joe SPX1000 1450 PSI 1.45 GPM 11.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer, Green ($99.00; amazon.com)

Amazon

A powerwasher can help you quickly get your outdoor spaces spotless and ready for entertaining. This model is great for light-to-medium levels of cleaning, suitable for everything from your sidewalk to your windows and siding.

Greenworks G-MAX 40V 16” Cordless Lawn Mower with 4Ah Battery - 25322 model ($189.00, originally $299.00; amazon.com)

Perfect for small-to-medium-sized yards, this 40V electric lawn mower provides up to 45 minutes of run time on one charge. It has a push-button start so you can get going quickly, and five levels of grass height adjustments to choose from, too.

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Hedge Trimmer, 22-Inch (CMCHTS820D1) ($111.00, originally $169.00; amazon.com)

This hedge trimmer has 22-inch laser-cut blades and power-saw innovation that cuts up to 1.5 inches of branches in one go.

MAKITA USA INC XBU02Z 18V X2 LXT Blower Tool, Blue & Black ($219.00, originally $293.99; amazon.com)

Take care of grass on the driveway (or, sooner than you think, leaves on the driveway) in a snap with this super-powerfu leaf blower from renowned powertool maker Makita. You’ll save $75 on it while Prime Day is gong on.

Fiskars 391461-1003 Bypass Lopper, 28 Inch ($24.99, originally $26.95; amazon.com)

These sharp little loppers are ideal for trimming the tree branches you’ve been eyeing this spring. They can cut up to a 1.5-inch branch and have a low-friction coating so they don’t get hung up on sap.