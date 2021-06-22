CNN —

What’s better than buying something at a great price on Prime Day? Getting free money to spend at Amazon on the purchase of your choosing.

While we’ve been closely monitoring all of the price drops at the mega-retailer and beyond over the last two days, if we had to choose just thing to spend our money on, it would be this Prime Day promotion: When you spend $40 on Amazon Gift Cards through midnight on June 22, you’ll get a $10 credit applied to your Prime account to spend on a future purchase. And yes, you can use the gift cards yourself.

In order to take advantage of the promo, click this link and tap the “Apply code to your account” button at the bottom of the page or enter the promotion code GCPRIME2021 at checkout. For Amazon Reload, tap the “Apply code to your account” button.

Then, reload $40 or more to your gift card balance, or add $40 or more in select Amazon.com Gift Cards to your cart — and that’s it! Your account will be credited $10 two days after you buy.

This offer is only open to Prime members and has a limit of one per Prime account. So go and get your free money from Amazon before Prime Day is over.