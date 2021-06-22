CNN —

You don’t have to shell out hundreds of dollars on Prime Day to ensure that you’re getting a really good deal. Amazon Prime Day is full of deep discounts on everyday items like clothing, kitchen storage and so much more that costs less than $25.

Sorting through these deals can definitely feel overwhelming, so we’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day deals under $25 to ensure that you get the most out of Prime Day.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, Pocket Size, 2-Pack ($9.79, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Purchasing these reusable, platinum-grade silicone Stasher bags will ensure you never need to buy Ziploc bags again. Check out our full review of Stasher Bags for all the ways these handy bags will upgrade your life.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filters, 2-Pack ($19.98, originally $39.95; amazon.com)

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water with its built-in filter you can drink right out of, and for Prime Day, you can pick up a two-pack for just $19.98 — the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Make any TV smarter with Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick 4K, now back down to $24.99 — its best price ever. The last time the device was marked down this low was Black Friday, so be sure to snag one for every TV in your house now.

Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, 12-Pack ($5.81, originally $8.30; amazon.com)

This 12-pack of multicolor reusable silicone baking cups is discounted at 30% off, which is a huge savings on an item that normally isn’t too expensive. These food-grade silicone baking cups are more eco-friendly than using disposable cups and frankly, they’re also just really cute.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($16.05, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

A great gift for anyone — including yourself — in need of a little Zen, these shower steamers will fill the bathroom with lush, relaxing scents like lavender, peppermint and grapefruit.

Amazon Basics Pet Essentials (starting at $6.29; amazon.com)

Don’t forget Fido! Amazon Basics Pet Essentials are up to 30% off, so it’s a great time to stock up on dog beds, cat condos, puppy pads and more for your furry best friend.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($10.36, originally $14.95; amazon.com)

Oyoco’s light clips directly around patio umbrella poles and also comes with two hooks that can be hung from tents or trees, making it a great companion for outdoor hangs after the sun sets. Check out more must-have Amazon outdoor furniture here.

Oster DiamondForce Electric Wok, 4.7-Quart, Black ($24.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

An electric wok is exactly what you need to take your cooking to the next level. This non-stick, large-capacity Oster electric wok is a steal at under $25.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($12.49, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

It’s officially iced coffee season, and Primula’s carafe system makes it simple to make your own velvety smooth cold brew right at home.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning ($11.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Anker’s Powerline II cable is extremely affordable, charges quickly and is more durable than Apple’s own cables. Check out more on why it’s our top pick for best overall Lightning cable.

DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock ($15.19, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Runner-up for our best alarm clock, DreamSky’s tiny clock is another great bet, thanks to its bright, clear display and simple setup.

Oster 4-in-1 Cordless Electric Wine Opener ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Currently marked down to its lowest price ever, this not only seamlessly opens up any bottle of wine, but it also comes with a foil cutter, two vacuum stoppers and an aerating wine pourer. Even if you’re not a wine aficionado, this is worth the buy.

Up To 40% Off Levi’s For The Whole Family (starting at $14.56; amazon.com)

No matter if you’d prefer a new pair of jeans or a new belt, Levi’s has you covered. For Prime Day, score up to 40% off your favorite styles for yourself and the entire family. The Levi’s Womens Perfect Tee-Shirt starts at just $14.46.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The latest Amazon Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to do just about anything — from checking the weather to controlling your smart home — all within a sleek spherical design. Our pick for the best budget smart speaker, the fourth-generation Echo Dot is 50% off and at its lowest price yet (you can also get the Echo Dot With Clock for $25 off).

Noco Jump Starters and Battery Chargers (starting at $19.39; amazon.com)

Don’t risk getting stuck on a deserted road with a dead battery. Instead, buy a Nono jump starter or battery charger while it’s on sale today, and keep it in your car in case of emergency.

CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit Wrap Bathing Suit (starting at $23.09; amazon.com)

A stylish swimsuit for less than $25? On any other day, that’s hard to come by, but on Prime Day, you can find just that from Cupshe.

Whellen Selfie Ring Light ($11.19, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Our choice for the best portable ring light clips directly to your phone for a glow on the go — and it’s the first time we’re seeing it on sale.

Izod Golf 9.5-Inch Swingflex Stretch Straight Fit Short (starting at $20.29, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

For a long day golfing, you’re going to appreciate wearing a pair of moisture-wicking shorts to keep you cool and dry. This pair by Izod will surely do the trick, and have you looking great too.

Tile Trackers (starting at $24.49; amazon.com)

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now several Tile bundles, including the Mate, Slim, Sticker and Pro, are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.