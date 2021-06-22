CNN —

Sure, Prime Day is a time to save on tech, appliances, fashion and more. But it’s also a time to get the practical stuff you’d buy anyway. So we’ve rounded up deals on the everyday items you should stock up on now while they’re seriously discounted.

Sylvania LED Light Bulbs (starting at $7.69; amazon.com)

Stock up on lightbulbs while they’re currently up to 50% off.

Amazon Basics Electronics & Accessories (starting at $2.74; amazon.com)

Lightning cables, batteries, AirPod cases and more are discounted up to 30%.

Baby diapers and wipes from Honest, 7th Generation and more (starting at $19.83; amazon.com)

Bulk order on all your baby care necessities while brands are discounted up to 40% right now.

Amazon Basics Home Essentials (starting at $2.06; amazon.com)

Get up to 30% off the things you were likely going to buy anyway, like fans, hangers, pillows, towels, luggage and more right now while supplies last.

Chemical Guys Car Wash Kits and Accessories (starting at $4.89; amazon.com)

Keep your car in mint condition with savings on all the cleaning supplies you need from The Chemical Guys. Pay special attention to the kits on sale, which offer the best value — just be sure to shop before this deal speeds away.

Socks (starting at $3.99; amazon.com)

Stock up on new socks from brands like Under Armour, Amazon Essentials, Champs and more while they’re up to 50% off.

Calvin Klein underwear and bras (starting at $12.60; amazon.com)

You’ll never regret a fresh pair of underwear, especially when they’re up to 45% off.

Oral care and whitening kits from Oral-B, Crest and more (starting at $4.99; amazon.com)

A host of dental products — including whitening strips, brush heads and more — are p to 50% off.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser ($39.93, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

This compact water flosser features a high-volume reservoir and flow control so you can get the most out of your flossing. It also comes in four colors.

Fitness Essentials From Amazon Brands (starting at $3.28; amazon.com)

Stock your home gym (or finally start one from scratch) with savings on a range of equipment from Amazon brands. Pick up everything your workout is currently lacking, like free weights, resistance bands and foam rollers.

Rockstar, Doritos, Quaker and More Snacks (starting at $6.29; amazon.com)

Stock your pantry with snacks galore, thanks to this Prime Day deal on Quaker, Frito-Lay and other delectable brands. You’ll find discounted packs of chips, granola bars, cereal and more, plus plenty of beverages to wash them down.

Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Dry Food (starting at $11.19; amazon.com)

Treat your pet (and your wallet) to discounted food from Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Dry Food. There are tons of varieties marked down, including options for fur babies of all ages and sizes, so now’s the time to stock up.

Beverages from Solimo, Keurig and More (starting at $3.46; amazon.com)

Sip on savings with deals on your morning cup of joe and beyond. You’ll find Prime Day deals on K-cups from Amazon’s own Solimo and Happy Belly brands, plus Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Maxwell House and more. Plus, there are discounted packs of coffee grounds, tea bags, coconut water and much more to drink in.

Pet Products from Wag and Kitzy (starting at $3.59; amazon.com)

These deals on Amazon-owned pet brands Wag and Kitzy are sure to get tails wagging. Save on treats and dry or wet food that your animal pals will go crazy for.

Razors and Refills from Braun, Gillette and More (starting at $11.85; amazon.com)

Amazon is shaving down the prices on a selection of razors and refill blades. And don’t overlook the savings on electric shavers and an epilator, so you’re covered when it comes to hair removal needs.

Premium Beauty Products (starting at $4.90; amazon.com)

Premium beauty products rarely go on sale, but today we are seeing up to 30% off popular brands like Pureology, Redken, Biolage, Mario Badescu and more.

Food Storage From Rubbermaid, Foodsaver and Contigo (starting at $8.39; amazon.com)

Ensure those leftovers stay fresh with savings on food storage containers from Rubbermaid, plus vacuum sealer bags from Foodsaver. Plus, pick up a few Contigo water bottles and travel mugs; they’ll keep your beverages hot or cold for hours upon hours.

True & Co Bras and Underwear (starting at $14; amazon.com)

True & Co’s seamless, size-inclusive bras are widely considered some of the most comfortable on the market, and now you can score an array of styles on sale. Plus, pick up packs of panties to match.

GE Smart Lightbulbs and LED indoor Grow Lights (starting at $7.69; amazon.com)

Basic bulbs, grow lights and smart bulbs are all discounted up to 40%.

AmazonCommercial and AmazonBasics Education Supplies (starting at $10.86; amazon.com)

Notebooks, paper and other supplies is up to 20% off.