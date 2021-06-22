CNN —

It might just be that we’ve been chugging coffee for the last two days while we sort through all the best Amazon Prime Day deals, but we’ve seen some pretty great savings on coffee makers. Tons of machines and brands are on sale, from your everyday single-cup Keurig to ridiculously luxurious espresso machines from Calphalon.

Below you’ll find the best coffee maker deals we’ve come across on Prime Day whether you’re into DIY lattes or just looking for a deliciously bitter cold brew.

Prime Day coffee maker deals

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($12.49, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

It’s officially iced coffee season, and Primula’s carafe system makes it simple to make your own velvety smooth cold brew right at home.

Ninja Specialty 50-Ounce Glass Carafe and Fold-Away Frother ($119.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

This fancy Ninja coffee maker will help you make specialty brews in six sizes — and it can also make iced coffee. It has a built-in fold-away frother so you can make the latte of your dreams.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker ($49.99, originally $79; amazon.com)

You can score up to 35% off Keurig coffee makers and pods this Prime Day, with the K-Slim Coffee Maker now matching its lowest price ever at just under $50.

Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker Brewer ($58.95, originally $74.95; amazon.com)

This single serve coffee maker can brew K-cup pods or ground coffee beans, whatever your flavor is. The machine comes on its own for just under $59, or you can bundle it with a grinder for a few more dollars. It’s self cleaning and super compact.

Presto 02937 Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer ($28.48, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

This 4.3-star-rated machine can make you a fresh batch of cold brew in just 15 minutes, so you can have the brew you crave almost on demand.

Prime Day espresso machine deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi ($148, originally $159; amazon.com)

Nespresso’s single-serve coffee makers are up to 45% off this Prime Day. The bundles that included the single-serve coffee maker, milk frother and pods have already sold out. Snag the machine before it also sells out.

Sboly Steam Espresso Machine With Milk Frother ($48.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

This is the lowest price the Sboly Steam Espresso Machine has ever been. For under $50, you can become your own barista and whip up any espresso drink along with the included milk frother.

Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine ($399.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

One of the most esteemed kitchen brands, Calphalon, has tons of markdowns going on for its nonstick pans and bakeware, but what we’re particularly jazzed about is the Temp iQ Espresso Machine, which is now marked down to its lowest price ever.

Coffee and Espresso Accessories

Beverages from Solimo, Keurig and More (starting at $3.46; amazon.com)

Sip on savings with deals on your morning cup of joe and beyond. You’ll find Prime Day deals on K-cups from Amazon’s own Solimo and Happy Belly brands, plus Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Maxwell House and more. Plus, there are discounted packs of coffee grounds, tea bags, coconut water and much more to drink in.

Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker ($14.95, originally $17.95; amazon.com)

Don’t want to shell out for a big machine, or maybe you just prefer a smaller storage solution to great coffee? This handheld milk frother is for you. For under $15, your latte possibilities are endless.

HyperChiller Instant Coffee/Beverage Cooler ($22.84, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

No ice needed, the HyperChiller Instant Beverage Cooler will cool down any coffee in 60 seconds or less. Scoop this up just in time for iced coffee season.