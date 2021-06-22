This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here.
After a year spent solely inside, our wardrobes could use a major upgrade. Luckily, you can score deals on your favorite clothing, shoes and accessories across Amazon on Prime Day. As you may know, Amazon carries thousands upon thousands of clothing items, so it could take you forever to sift through everything. We’ve made it easier for you by rounding up our favorite products to buy during the sale.
Whether you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes, stylish tops or glimmering jewelry, check out our picks for the best clothing deals of Prime Day 2021.
Best Prime Day women’s clothing deals
True & Co Bras (starting at $30.80; amazon.com)
Don’t underestimate the power of a good bra. Shop for some new comfy ones by True & Co for up to 30% off this Prime Day.
Yesno Bohemian Floral Print Dress ($23.99 originally $29.99; amazon.com)
We’re saying yes to any and all dresses this summer, especially when they’re so fun and vibrant like this one.
Silver Jeans Co. Mid-Rise Boyfriend Shorts ($41.30, originally $59; amazon.com)
Jean shorts have been having a serious moment. If you’re hoping to buy more to add to your summer rotation, look no further than this pair that’s 30% off right now.
Homelex V-Neck Maxi Knotted Dress ($22.39, originally $27.99; amazon.com)
We’ve been seeing this dress style everywhere. It makes for an excellent vacation dress — basically screaming Tulum.
Loukeith Sleeveless Halter Racerback Top ($12.79, originally $25.99; amazon.com)
A halter racerback top will be on rotation for sure. It pairs well with more sophisticated looks like for work or even something more casual like jeans.
Wayf Navi Ruffle Peplem Top ($44, originally $55; amazon.com)
We absolutely love this floral print, ruffle-trim top. It’s everything fun and feminine.
Calvin Klein Underwear For Men And Women (starting at $14.39; amazon.com)
You truly can’t go wrong with a good pair of Calvin Klein undies and bralettes. Take your pick of boxer briefs, panties and lightweight bralettes to sport this summer at up to 45% off.
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket ($149.99, originally $269.99; amazon.com)
It’s never too early to start prepping for winter. Grab this iconic coat that has generated nearly 13,000 5-star reviews on Amazon at 67% off for Prime Day.
Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket ($47.70, originally $79.50; amazon.com)
A denim jacket is a must for anyone’s wardrobe. You can’t go wrong with one by Levi’s.
Best Prime Day men’s clothing deals
Izod Golf 9.5-Inch Swingflex Stretch Straight Fit Short (starting at $20.29, originally $34.99; amazon.com)
For a long day golfing, you’re going to appreciate wearing a pair of moisture-wicking shorts to keep you cool and dry. This pair by Izod will surely do the trick, and have you looking great too.
Lucky Brand Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt ($25.80, originally $29.50; amazon.com)
Add a couple of these t-shirts to your closet because they’re super casual and can easily be dressed up or down.
Amazon Essentials Waffle Shawl Robe ($16, originally $22.90; amazon.com)
A chic robe for under $20? Sign us up. Take your pick of four colors of this waffle knit robe that will upgrade your lounge time for sure.
Levi’s Jeans For The Whole Family (starting at $14.56; amazon.com)
No matter if you’d prefer a new pair of jeans or a new belt, Levi’s has you covered. For Prime Day, score up to 40% off your favorite styles for yourself and the entire family.
Best Prime Day swimsuit deals
Cupshe One Piece Swimsuit ($23.09, originally $32.99; amazon.com)
Imagine your day by the pool wearing this adorable one-piece swimsuit. Choose between 11 styles for a major color-block moment.
Speedo Mid Length Swim Trunk ($28.50, originally $38; amazon.com)
When we think about men’s swim trunks, Speedo comes to mind almost immediately. These feature built in briefs and quick dry fabric — great for beach or pool days.
Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out One-Piece Bathing Suit ($19.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
Cut-outs are a major swimwear trend this season. Grab this one-piece, that’s available in 26 colors, to look good and feel good in the sun.
Best Prime Day deals for shoes
Sam Edelman Agustine Slides ($65, originally $110; amazon.com)
Platforms are having a major moment right now. We can’t wait to wear these to brunch or running around town.
Lacoste Carnaby Sneaker ($56.97, originally $94.95; amazon.com)
How elegant is this sneaker? These will add a sleek touch to to any look.
Katy Perry Shoes (starting at $21.25; amazon.com)
From gelly flip-flops to mules and sneakers, Katy Perry’s shoe line is discounted at up to 30% off. Sandals start at $21.25.
Best Prime Day deals for fashion accessories
Sojos Fashion Round Sunglasses ($11.18, originally $19.99; amazon.com)
Looking for a new pair of shades? Save 44% off this pair of round sunglasses, available in seven colors, that are sure to complement any outfit.
Baggu Cloud Bag ($40.40, originally $55.95; amazon.com)
We can’t resist a good tote bag, especially when it’s by Baggu. This will definitely come in handy for travel days, grocery store runs or packing the essentials for a picnic.
Anne Klein Resin Bracelet Watch ($33.35, originally $65; amazon.com)
This stunning watch is 49% off — essentially a deal you can’t miss out on. We love the white and gold design that will look even more beautiful on your wrist.
Tommy Hilfiger Backpack Julia ($89.84, originally $148; amazon.com)
Whether you’re looking for a new work bag or just don’t want to miss out on a deal, you’re going to love this backpack by Tommy Hilfiger. Adorned with the brand’s logo details, this is the versatile piece you’ve been waiting for.
Invicta Pro Diver 36mm Stainless Steel Automatic Watch ($55.17; originally $78.82; amazon.com)
Let this glistening watch by Invicta be a gift to yourself or a loved one. Available in an array of colors, this features a stainless steel band and is 200-meter water-resistant.