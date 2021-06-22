CNN —

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here.

After a year spent solely inside, our wardrobes could use a major upgrade. Luckily, you can score deals on your favorite clothing, shoes and accessories across Amazon on Prime Day. As you may know, Amazon carries thousands upon thousands of clothing items, so it could take you forever to sift through everything. We’ve made it easier for you by rounding up our favorite products to buy during the sale.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes, stylish tops or glimmering jewelry, check out our picks for the best clothing deals of Prime Day 2021.

Best Prime Day women’s clothing deals

True & Co Bras (starting at $30.80; amazon.com)

Amazon Up To 30% Off True & Co

Don’t underestimate the power of a good bra. Shop for some new comfy ones by True & Co for up to 30% off this Prime Day.

Yesno Bohemian Floral Print Dress ($23.99 originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Yesno Bohemian Floral Print Dress

We’re saying yes to any and all dresses this summer, especially when they’re so fun and vibrant like this one.

Silver Jeans Co. Mid-Rise Boyfriend Shorts ($41.30, originally $59; amazon.com)

Amazon Silver Jeans Co. Mid Rise Boyfriend Shorts

Jean shorts have been having a serious moment. If you’re hoping to buy more to add to your summer rotation, look no further than this pair that’s 30% off right now.

Homelex V-Neck Maxi Knotted Dress ($22.39, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Homelex V-Neck Maxi Knotted Dress

We’ve been seeing this dress style everywhere. It makes for an excellent vacation dress — basically screaming Tulum.

Loukeith Sleeveless Halter Racerback Top ($12.79, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Loukeith Sleeveless Halter Racerback Top

A halter racerback top will be on rotation for sure. It pairs well with more sophisticated looks like for work or even something more casual like jeans.

Wayf Navi Ruffle Peplem Top ($44, originally $55; amazon.com)

Amazon Wayf Navi Ruffle Peplem Top

We absolutely love this floral print, ruffle-trim top. It’s everything fun and feminine.

Calvin Klein Underwear For Men And Women (starting at $14.39; amazon.com)

Amazon Calvin Klein Underwear For Men And Women

You truly can’t go wrong with a good pair of Calvin Klein undies and bralettes. Take your pick of boxer briefs, panties and lightweight bralettes to sport this summer at up to 45% off.

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket ($149.99, originally $269.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

It’s never too early to start prepping for winter. Grab this iconic coat that has generated nearly 13,000 5-star reviews on Amazon at 67% off for Prime Day.

Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket ($47.70, originally $79.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

A denim jacket is a must for anyone’s wardrobe. You can’t go wrong with one by Levi’s.

Best Prime Day men’s clothing deals

Izod Golf 9.5-Inch Swingflex Stretch Straight Fit Short (starting at $20.29, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Izod Golf 9.5" Swingflex Stretch Straight Fit Short

For a long day golfing, you’re going to appreciate wearing a pair of moisture-wicking shorts to keep you cool and dry. This pair by Izod will surely do the trick, and have you looking great too.

Lucky Brand Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt ($25.80, originally $29.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Lucky Brand Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt

Add a couple of these t-shirts to your closet because they’re super casual and can easily be dressed up or down.

Amazon Essentials Waffle Shawl Robe ($16, originally $22.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Essentials Waffle Shawl Robe

A chic robe for under $20? Sign us up. Take your pick of four colors of this waffle knit robe that will upgrade your lounge time for sure.

Levi’s Jeans For The Whole Family (starting at $14.56; amazon.com)

Amazon Up to 40% off Levi's for the whole family

No matter if you’d prefer a new pair of jeans or a new belt, Levi’s has you covered. For Prime Day, score up to 40% off your favorite styles for yourself and the entire family.

Best Prime Day swimsuit deals

Cupshe One Piece Swimsuit ($23.09, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cupshe One Piece Swimsuit

Imagine your day by the pool wearing this adorable one-piece swimsuit. Choose between 11 styles for a major color-block moment.

Speedo Mid Length Swim Trunk ($28.50, originally $38; amazon.com)

Amazon Speedo Mid Length Swim Trunk

When we think about men’s swim trunks, Speedo comes to mind almost immediately. These feature built in briefs and quick dry fabric — great for beach or pool days.

Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out One-Piece Bathing Suit ($19.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out One-Piece Bathing Suit

Cut-outs are a major swimwear trend this season. Grab this one-piece, that’s available in 26 colors, to look good and feel good in the sun.

Best Prime Day deals for shoes

Sam Edelman Agustine Slides ($65, originally $110; amazon.com)

Amazon Sam Edelman Agustine Slides

Platforms are having a major moment right now. We can’t wait to wear these to brunch or running around town.

Lacoste Carnaby Sneaker ($56.97, originally $94.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Lacoste Carnaby Sneaker

How elegant is this sneaker? These will add a sleek touch to to any look.

Katy Perry Shoes (starting at $21.25; amazon.com)

Amazon Katy Perry Shoes

From gelly flip-flops to mules and sneakers, Katy Perry’s shoe line is discounted at up to 30% off. Sandals start at $21.25.

Best Prime Day deals for fashion accessories

Sojos Fashion Round Sunglasses ($11.18, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sojos Fashion Round Sunglasses

Looking for a new pair of shades? Save 44% off this pair of round sunglasses, available in seven colors, that are sure to complement any outfit.

Baggu Cloud Bag ($40.40, originally $55.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Baggu Cloud Bag

We can’t resist a good tote bag, especially when it’s by Baggu. This will definitely come in handy for travel days, grocery store runs or packing the essentials for a picnic.

Anne Klein Resin Bracelet Watch ($33.35, originally $65; amazon.com)

Amazon Anne Klein Resin Bracelet Watch

This stunning watch is 49% off — essentially a deal you can’t miss out on. We love the white and gold design that will look even more beautiful on your wrist.

Tommy Hilfiger Backpack Julia ($89.84, originally $148; amazon.com)

Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Backpack Julia

Whether you’re looking for a new work bag or just don’t want to miss out on a deal, you’re going to love this backpack by Tommy Hilfiger. Adorned with the brand’s logo details, this is the versatile piece you’ve been waiting for.

Invicta Pro Diver 36mm Stainless Steel Automatic Watch ($55.17; originally $78.82; amazon.com)

Amazon Invicta Pro Diver 36mm Stainless Steel Automatic Watch

Let this glistening watch by Invicta be a gift to yourself or a loved one. Available in an array of colors, this features a stainless steel band and is 200-meter water-resistant.