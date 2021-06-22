CNN —

Amazon Prime Day is underway and we know that clicking through pages and pages of Prime Day deals can leave you wondering if you’re really getting the best prices for your purchases. The Underscored staff has tirelessly sorted through what’s on sale, from TVs to kitchen appliances to smart home deals and more, to ensure that you can get the most out of this year’s Prime Day.

Below, check out our picks for the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50, because you don’t have to spend a fortune to snag today’s best deals.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($49.95, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Amazon instant pot duo nova

This pressure cooker truly does it all; it’s a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sautéer and yogurt maker, and at $49.95, it’s at its lowest price in months.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99; originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Ring Ring Video Doorbell

We found the Ring Video Doorbell Wired to be a great value, offering many of the key features of Ring’s higher-end video doorbells (such as 1080p video and custom motion alerts) within an affordable and compact package. And it’s an even better buy now that it has hit its lowest-ever price of $44.99.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker ($49.99, originally $79; amazon.com)

Amazon Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

You can score up to 35% off Keurig coffee makers and pods this Prime Day, with the K-Slim Coffee Maker now matching its lowest price ever at just under $50.

Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum ($47.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

Looking for something to quickly clean up messes or reach into those stubborn nooks and crannies of your home? Try out this handheld vacuum by Black + Decker.

Portzon Neoprene Dumbbells, 10-lb, 2-Pack ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Neoprene free weights

Stock your home gym (or finally start one from scratch) with savings on a range of equipment from Amazon brands. Pick up everything your workout is currently lacking, like these free weights, resistance bands and foam rollers. The neoprene dumbbells come in a variety of weights and colors.

Sodastream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker ($49.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sodastrream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

There are plenty of SodaStream bundles also now marked down to their lowest price ever, including this one that comes with the water maker, a CO2 cylinder and a reusable carbonating bottle.

Amazon Basics Waterproof Ski Boot Bag ($28.66, originally $43.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Basics Waterproof Ski Boot Bag

Snag this waterproof ski boot bag for 35% off now, and your future self will thank you next winter. The bag stores one pair of ski or snowboard boots and has an almost 5-star rating.

Skullcandy Earbuds ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Skullcandy head phones

The Indy Evo true wireless buds are down to just under $50 in both neutral and bright hues, or opt for the Ink’d+ Active Wireless Earbuds for the same price.

Amazon Basics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set ($48.22, originally $68.91; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Basics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set

This 18-piece kitchen knife block has everything you need to set up a new kitchen, or add knives to an existing set up. It comes with pairing knives, a chef’s knife and even 8 steak knives, making it a steal at under $50.

Fitbit Fitness Trackers (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Fitbit Fitbit Inspire 2

Get up to 30% off a variety of Fitbit fitness trackers, including the Fitbit Inspire 2 that we named the best fitness tracker of 2021.

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 4.3-Quart, Blue ($29.04, originally $41.49; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

With a stunning blue hue, this 4.3-Quart enameled cast iron dutch oven pan will become your kitchen go-to as soon as it arrives. Cook meals for 3-4 easily with this size, or bump up to the 6-Quart pot.

Anne Klein Resin Bracelet Watch ($33.35, originally $65; amazon.com)

Amazon Anne Klein Resin Bracelet Watch

This stunning watch is 49% off — essentially a deal you can’t miss out on. We love the white and gold design that will look even more beautiful on your wrist.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser ($39.93, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Waterpik Water Flosser

This compact water flosser features a high-volume reservoir and flow control so you can get the most out of your flossing. It also comes in four colors.

Calphalon Cookware and Appliances (starting at $39.89; amazon.com)

Amazon Calphalon Kitchenware

One of the most esteemed kitchen brands, Calphalon, has tons of markdowns going on for its nonstick pans and bakeware, but what we’re particularly jazzed about is the Temp iQ Espresso Machine, which is now marked down to its lowest price ever.

Silver Jeans Co. Mid-Rise Boyfriend Shorts ($41.30, originally $59; amazon.com)

Amazon Silver Jeans Co. Mid Rise Boyfriend Shorts

Jean shorts have been having a serious moment. If you’re hoping to buy more to add to your summer rotation, look no further than this pair that’s 30% off right now.