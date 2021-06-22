CNN —

Amazon is a stellar hub for all things beauty. Whether it’s your favorite body wash, men’s grooming product, hair tools or makeup, let Prime Day be your time to amp up your beauty cabinet with some products that’ll help you look and feel your best. To make it easy for you, we’ve put together an assortment of the best beauty deals to shop now before the sale’s up.

Skin care deals

L’Oreal Paris 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($30.58, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Absolutey no one wants dry skin. If that’s a concern of yours, try out this pure hyaluronic acid serum, which also includes vitamin c, to moisturize, plump and brighten the skin.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam ($14.40, originally $21.99; amazon.com)

Looking for the ultimate summer glow without spending time in the sun or paying for a professional spray tan? Try out the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam that’s formulated with aloe vera and coconut — so good that it’s generated nearly 10,000 5-star reviews.

Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum ($45.50, originally $65; amazon.com)

With so much emphasis on lash extensions or falsies, maybe it’s time to give our natural lashes some TLC. Use this lash enhancing serum for the appearance of longer, thicker lashes in weeks.

Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser ($21, originally $28; amazon.com)

We’ve been loving this cleanser by Tula that features probiotic extracts and skin superfoods for glowing, balanced skin. It’s a foaming gel that gives a deep, gentle clean without drying you out.

Makeup deals

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation In A Powder ($9.58, originally $11.97; amazon.com)

The Underscored team tested this powder foundation and was seriously impressed. It’s a great medium coverage foundation that’s easy to apply, travel friendly and ultra-affordable.

Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner ($7.65, originally $9; amazon.com)

The Nyx Epic Ink Liner is our pick for best budget liquid eyeliner. It glides on smooth and stays pigmented throughout the day. Did we mention it’s waterproof?

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($16.10, originally $23; amazon.com)

We could go on and on about our love for this brow pencil but we’ll keep it short. It’s a slim, retractable pencil that makes it easy for even beginners to fill in their brows and create hair-like strokes.

Beauty tool deals

NuFace Advanced Trinity Facial Toning Kit ($237.30, originally $339; amazon.com)

The NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit is easily one of our favorite splurge-worthy beauty tools. It uses microcurrents to sculpt and tone, while diminishing the looks of fine lines and wrinkles.

Premium Beauty Appliances (starting at $33.60; amazon.com)

We don’t often see big discounts on high-end tools for your skin and hair, but that’s exactly what you’ll find today on brands like NuFace, T3, PMD, Foreo and more.

Razors and Refills From Braun, Gillette and More (starting at $11.85; amazon.com)

Amazon is shaving down the prices on a selection of razors and refill blades. And don’t overlook the savings on electric shavers and an epilator, so you’re covered when it comes to hair removal needs.

Foreo Luna 3 ($139.30, originally $199; amazon.com)

Are you looking for a next-level clean? Try out Foreo’s Luna 3 that lifts dirt, oil and excess sebum from the skin for a through cleanse and gentle exfoliation for smoother skin.

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer ($29.47, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

With this, you’re sure to get the salon blowout of your dreams. If you’re someone who struggles to use a blow dryer and round brush at the same time, try out this tool at 58% off.

Revlon 3Barrel Ceramic Jumbo Hair Waver ($15.93, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Do you want to rock that crimped, wavy look without taking the time to braid your hair? Grab this jumbo hair waver for less than $20.

Hair care deals

Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner ($13.20, originally $23; amazon.com)

Mizani was spot on when they named this leave-in conditoner a “miracle.” It’s absolutely amazing at moisturizing and detangling even the tightest of coils. If you have curly hair, you should definitely consider this deal.

Redken All Soft Conditioner ($23.94, originally $38; amazon.com)

We don’t know about you, but we run out of conditioner so much faster than shampoo. Stock up your supply with a bottle (or two) of this one by Redken that’s formulated with argan oil to detangle, moisturize and soften hair.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ($19.60, originally $28; amazon.com)

This anti-humidity treatment works to block out moisture and reduce frizz. Just apply to clean, towel-dried hair before blowdrying for super smooth and shiny locs.

Oral care deals

Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes (starting at $59.95; amazon.com)

If your toothbrushing technique could use a brushup, consider investing in a Philips Sonicare. A few dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped electric toothbrushes are under $100, while others are under $150. There are a few different colors available, so you can choose the one that best suits your bathroom counter, not to mention your dental hygiene needs.

Oral-B Oral Care and Whitening Kits (starting at $4.99; amazon.com)

Oral-B’s popular electric toothbrush is now as low as $59.99, alongside other essentials like toothbrush heads, floss, toothpaste and more, now up to 50% off.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser ($39.93, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

This compact water flosser features a high-volume reservoir and flow control so you can get the most out of your flossing. It also comes in four colors.