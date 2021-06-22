CNN —

From air fryers and rice makers to blenders and Instant Pots, Amazon often has the best sales on must-have kitchen appliances — both big and small. Prime Day is no different, with tons of discounts on those gadgets that can make anything from food prep to making delicious coffee much, much easier. Below, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals to shop right now.

Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals

Oster 4-in-1 Cordless Electric Wine Opener ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Oster 4-in-1 Cordless Electric Wine Opener

Oster has discounted a bevy of its products for Prime Day, including its convection oven that’s now less than $75 and an electric wok. But by far its most popular discounted product right now is its electric wine opener.

Currently marked down to its lowest price ever, this not only seamlessly opens up any bottle of wine, but it also comes with a foil cutter, two vacuum stoppers and an aerating wine pourer. Even if you’re not a wine aficionado, this is worth the buy.

Instant Pot Duo Plus ($54.95, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus

You can now get all the magic of an Instant Pot, which can be used as anything from a pressure cooker to a slow cooker and rice cooker, for just under $55, its lowest price ever. The Instant Pot Duo Nova is also now marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months at just $49.95, and you can consider it more of a beginner’s model to the one above.

Lots of other Instant Pot appliances are discounted up to 50% off too here.

Amazon Basics Kitchen Appliances (starting at $4.02; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Basics Kitchen Products

If you’re looking for basic kitchen essentials, look no further than Amazon Basics’ kitchen deals. Appliances like kitchen scales and kettles are all on sharp discounts, as well as things like air fryers and coffee makers.

Vitamix Blenders (starting at $119.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Vitamix Blenders

Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix. Right now the top-rated brand has a few countertop models marked down for Prime Day, along with an immersion blender and the FoodCycler FC-50, its top-rated composting machine.

Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer ($83.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer

Cosori air fryers are up to 30% off this Prime Day, with deals that include its Amazon-favorite 5.8-quart air fryer that has more than 13,000 5-star reviews and allows you to cook up anything your heart desires with a few clicks on your smartphone. It’s currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker

From air fryers and stand mixers to griddles and toaster ovens, there are tons of amazing Dash kitchen appliances on sale right now. But the one we’re most excited about? This egg cooker that can get your eggs absolutely perfect every time, whether you want them hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled and more. You can even make little individual omelets in this thing.

Kitchen Essentials From Chefman, Hamilton Beach, Stasher and More (starting at $4.14; amazon.com)

Amazon Kitchen Essentials from Chefman, Hamilton Beach, Stasher and More

A wide range of miscellaneous kitchen needs are marked down, including toaster ovens and cold brew makers, from top brands like Chefman and Hamilton Beach. We’re particularly excited about the reusable silicone Stasher bags on sale — read more about them in our full review here.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker ($141.54, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

Ninja knows what it’s doing when it comes to kitchen appliances, and today you can save on a multitasking Ninja Foodi Air-Fry Oven, a Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker (which also features air-frying capabilities) and a Ninja Auto-IQ Blender and Food Processor.

Currently, the pressure cooker is marked down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker and Bundles (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker and Bundles

Whether you’re new to the SodaStream world or you’ve been making your own beverage blends for ages, the brand has something for you, with discounts on machines and bundles, including flavor drops now up to 40% off.

There are plenty of SodaStream bundles also now marked down to their lowest price ever, including this one that comes with the water maker, two CO2 cylinders, three carbonating bottles and two different Bubly drops.

Margaritaville Blenders (starting at $319.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Margaritaville Blenders

After the year we all had, buying a specialty machine that churns out frozen drinks seems appropriate. You can get up to 20% off these Margaritaville blenders, which can fill up either one large pitcher at a time or individual cups. Pick your poison.

Calphalon Cookware and Appliances (starting at $39.89; amazon.com)

Amazon Calphalon Cookware and Appliances

One of the most esteemed kitchen brands, Calphalon, has tons of markdowns going on for its nonstick pans and bakeware, but what we’re particularly jazzed about is the Temp iQ Espresso Machine, which is now marked down to its lowest price ever.

Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo ($159.95, $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

If you’re on the lookout for an air fryer, the Omni Plus is a great option, but also so much more. It also functions as a broiler, mini oven, rotisserie, dehydrator, reheating oven, roaster, toaster, warmer and convection oven so you get more for the incredible price of $159.95.

Cuisinart Airfryer & Convection Toaster Oven ($124.99, originally $199.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Cuisinart Airfryer & Convection Toaster Oven

If you’re serious about your air frying, why not invest in an air fryer and toaster oven combo, complete with convection capabilities? This one actually has seven functions: air fry, convention bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm and toast.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($449, originally $549; amazon.com)

Amazon GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to its lowest price ever at $449. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Best coffee maker deals for Prime Day

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker ($49.99, originally $79; amazon.com)

Amazon Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

You can score up to 37% off Keurig coffee makers and pods this Prime Day, with the K-Slim Coffee Maker now matching its lowest price ever at just under $50.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($12.49, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

See? You really don’t have to splurge on Prime Day, even if you are trying to buy a kitchen essential. This handy cold brew maker is an Underscored reader favorite, and it’s now marked down to its lowest price ever.

Best Prime Day cookware deals

T-Fal Kitchen Appliances and Cookware (starting at $40.55; amazon.com)

Amazon T-Fal Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

If you’re in need of new cookware, today’s the right time to buy. Quality pots and pans from trusted brand T-fal are marked down, and you can choose from sets that will have you covered no matter what you’re cooking up, or just opt for a new piece to add to your existing collection. (Its nonstick won our best nonstick pan of 2021.) There’s even a couple deep fryers and an indoor grill up for grabs.

GreenLife Cookware Sets ($69.99, originally $99.99 amazon.com)

Amazon GreenLife Cookware Sets

Upgrade your pots, pans, cooking utensils and more with GreenLife Cookware, now up to 30% off and available in a variety of vibrant colors.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Skillet Grills ($99.95, originally starting at $134.71; amazon.com)

Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Skillet Grills

Le Creuset is famed for its enameled cookware that’s not just effective, but also positively pretty. Now you can get the best of both worlds too with these deals on cast-iron skillet grills, just in time to whip up all those summer-y recipes.