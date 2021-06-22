CNN —

Apple has kept busy thus far in 2021, launching two new iPad Pro models, the all-new iMac and a brand-new Siri Remote, to name but a few of the biggest hitters. All of these new devices, along with classics like the MacBook Air, Apple Watch and eighth-generation iPad, are seeing good discounts for Prime Day 2021.

iPad

iPad (8th Gen) ($299.99, originally $329; amazon.com)

Apple’s entry-level iPad is really the best option for most people, and it’s our pick for best overall tablet. It features a large 10.2-inch display, which is perfect for sketching, streaming your favorite movies and for browsing the web. Like all other iPads, it’s running iPadOS and supports multitasking.

iPad Air ($519.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

The iPad Air fits comfortably in any purse, backpack or suitcase — perfect for anyone working on the go. It boasts a lightweight and portable design without compromising display quality and processing speed. The versatile tablet comes in five colors: black, white, deep navy, cyprus green and pink citrus.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in (Product) RED With (Product) RED﻿ Sport Band ($349.99, originally $429.99; amazon.com)

As our pick for the best smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a perfect pairing for any iPhone user. It can track your steps, take an electrocardiogram and even monitor your blood oxygen levels. And it’s a communication tool with the ability to send messages, emails and even take calls from your wrist.

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K With New Siri Remote (starting at $169, originally $179; amazon.com)

The refreshed Apple TV 4K with the all-new Siri Remote just started shipping a few weeks ago and now you can score it for $169, originally $179. The TV 4K box itself looks identical to the previous version but now supports high-frame-rate content. The Siri Remote is fully redesigned and is a much better experience.

MacBook

MacBook Air ($900, originally $999; amazon.com)

There’s a reason the MacBook Air is our laptop pick for Apple users — the M1 chip inside brought new life into Apple’s entry-level notebook. It’s also $100 off at just $900 for the base model, which will be great for most users.

13-Inch MacBook Pro ($1,099, originally $1,299; amazon.com)

If you need a little more speed over the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro pairs the fast M1 chip with a fan. And this lets it work harder (and run hotter) to make creative tasks run with ease. You’ll also need to push it to get the fan to kick in, and it lasts for nearly 20 hours on a single charge.

AirPods

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

If you walk into an Apple Store or visit Apple.com, AirPods Pro will cost you $249.99. Right now you can score them for $189.99, and that’s a significant savings from the MSRP. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen, though.

AirPods Pro are our pick for earbuds for Apple users, and their hallmark feature is best-in-class noise cancellation. This way you can easily engage the model and block out the world around you. They also feature Adaptive EQ for a terrific sound experience, “Hey Siri” support, fast pairing with Apple devices and a comfortable design.

AirPods (starting at $159.98, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Standard AirPods might not be as feature-filled as AirPods Pro, but they are Apple’s first wireless earbud. And while they still look like original AirPods, they’re now in the second generation. That means “Hey Siri” support, better sound with improved bass, fast pairing and strong connectivity.

Right now AirPods with a wireless charging case are down to $159.98 from $199.99.

Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($66, originally $79; amazon.com)

If you already have AirPods — first or second generation — but would like the added bonus of a wireless charging case, Apple has a solution for you. It makes a new case with the required technology inside. It’s also a solution for getting a squeaky-clean case. It’s on sale for $66.99 right now.

AirPods Max ($522.15, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

You’ve likely at least heard of Apple’s $549 over-ear AirPods. They’re in the upper echelon but are designed from high-end materials (aluminum ear cups) and paired with a tremendous amount of tech inside.