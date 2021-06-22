CNN —

This article is part of CNN Underscored's

At long last, the day has finally arrived. Amazon has kicked off Prime Day, the mega-retailer’s biggest sale event of the year, in full force, with savings on thousands of products from top brands. No doubt you’ll find discounts on everything you need for summer and beyond, as well as deals on everyday essentials you’ve been meaning to stock up on.

With so many items on sale, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but don’t fret: CNN Underscored has rounded up all the Prime Day deals you need to know about below. If you see something you like, act quickly — stuff is known to sell out fast on Prime Day. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day as the sales come and go, so be sure to check back often.

Tech and electronics

Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Make any TV smarter with Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick 4K, now back down to $24.99 — its best price ever. The last time the device was marked down this low was Black Friday, so be sure to snag one for every TV in your house now.

Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones (starting at $78; amazon.com)

Sony is a leader when it comes to sounds, and right now a range of the brand’s headphones and earbuds are on sale for Prime Day. That includes our top pick for best overall over-ear headphone — the Sony WH-1000XM4 — down to an all-time low price. Read more about how it snagged the top spot here

Fitbit Fitness Trackers (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro mix a stellar design with rich sound and active noise cancellation that can effectively cancel out all the noise around you. They’re really that good, and they’re our top pick of earbuds for Apple users . At $189.99, it’s not an all-time low, but this is a really good deal.

Fire HD 10 Tablet ($79.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

While not the most powerful tablet, the Fire HD 10 impressed us with its HD streaming and multitasking capabilities. And it’s now down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The fourth-generation Echo Dot is still the budget smart speaker to beat and is the easiest entry point into making your home a little smarter — and it’s now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router ($181, originally $279; amazon.com)

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router.

Amazon Basics Electronics and Accessories (starting at $2.74; amazon.com)

Whether you need some new cables, want to stock up on batteries or a carrying case for your tech, you can probably find it for cheap from Amazon Basics. Browse through all the on-sale tech accessories from the brand and pick up whatever your own collection is missing.

Anker Wireless Charging Accessories (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for Prime Day, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger, car charger, charging pad, cables and more, all at a discount.

Smart Home Devices (starting at $8.99; amazon.com)

Up the intelligence of any device with deals on some top-rated smart plugs — including this Kasa by TP-Link one that’s down to its lowest price ever at just $8.99. Plus, stock up on smart bulbs so you’re never again left stumbling around in the dark, looking for a light switch.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $30 off on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $169.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast.

Networking Products From Netgear, TP-Link and More (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Stay connected with deals on switches, routers, extenders and more equipment to keep you on Wi-Fi for less.

JBL Portable Bluetooth Speakers (starting at $149.95; amazon.com)

Set yourself up for outdoor summer vibing while saving up to 55% on JBL waterproof Bluetooth speakers.

Sandisk, PNY and Lexar Memory Products (starting at $13.49; amazon.com)

Stock up on memory cards and flash drives from this Prime Day sale. You’ll find a range of capacities, so you can select the device that best matches your storage needs.

Garmin Smartwatches and More (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Add some intelligence to your wrist with a new smartwatch from Garmin. Dozens of models are marked down for Prime Day, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Jabra Headphones and Earbuds (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Tile Trackers (starting at $24.49; amazon.com)

Keep track of all your stuff with these deals on Tile trackers. Right now several Tile bundles, including the Mate, Slim, Sticker and Pro, are marked down, so you’ll save money and any time spent looking for lost items.

Chromebooks From HP, Lenovo and More (starting at $189.99; amazon.com)

Need a new laptop? Now’s a great time to score a Chromebook from a top brand like HP, Samsung or Acer for as low as $189.99 or as much as over $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy Smartphones (starting at $375; amazon.com)

The Galaxy line of smartphones is a strong iPhone contender, especially the Galaxy S21 , which we found to boast a versatile set of cameras and all-day battery life.

Ring Stick Up Camera and Echo Bundles (starting at $94.99; amazon.com)

Smarten up your home the easy way — and save up to 49% — with two of our favorite smart home gadgets.

Ring Alarm (starting at $119.99; amazon.com)

We named the Ring Alarm the best overall DIY security system , as it shone as a budget-conscious system that doesn’t sacrifice the necessary feature set, all while giving you the ability to customize to your specific needs.

Fujifilm Instax Cameras (starting at $39.99; amazon.com)

Add some retro flavor to your photography with the Fujifilm Instax line of cameras, now on sale for up to 45% off.

WD My Passport SSD (starting at $79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Whether you want to back up your data with ease or just need more storage, the WD My Passport SSD is powerful enough to handle the task and is our overall pick for best external hard drive

Samsung Data Storage and PC Devices (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Whether you need more storage, an extra screen or a tablet, Samsung has you covered. Amazon is marking down a range of devices, from SSD cards to monitors to the Galaxy Tab in a few different iterations.

PC Components From Corsair, Asus and more (starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

If you prefer to DIY your own PC, pick up all the components you need from this Prime Day sale. You’ll find savings from top brands, including Western Digital, Intel, Asus and more.

Sony X900H 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV ($1,799.99, originally $2,599.99; amazon.com)

Add this massive 85-inch Sony TV to your home entertainment setup for $800 off its usual price, and enjoy premium 4K pictures, Full Array LED for top-notch contrast and Triluminos display for the most vibrant colors, among other top-notch features.

Data Storage From Seagate, Synology, SanDisk and More (starting at $44.99; amazon.com)

No matter what your digital storage needs are, you’ll find an external hard drive to suit your needs here. Among the deals: the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD , our pick for best premium SSD

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 ($229, originally $399; amazon.com)

Our pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones , the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 are down to a new all-time low price at just $229 — that’s $170 off their usual price.

Samsung Galaxy Watches, Earbuds and More (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

A range of tech from Samsung is down to their lowest prices ever, including the brand’s Galaxy Buds Plus at just $84.99 and the beanlike Galaxy Buds Live for $109.99. Plus, pick up a Galaxy Smartwatch for as low as $159.99 — another all-time low price — and be sure to browse through the selection of discounted chargers, SmartTags and phone cases.

Handpicked Computers and Monitors (starting at $79.99; amazon.com)

Dells, Acers, LGs, HPs and more computers are marked down for Prime Day. Pick up a new laptop, desktop or just a monitor to expand your existing screen situation.

Bose SoundLink Headphones and Speakers (starting at $129; amazon.com)

Hear that? It’s the sound of prices plummeting on Bose’s SoundLink line. Save on the Revolve Bluetooth speaker, as well as the SoundLink Around-Ear Headphones II in both black and white, and listen to your favorite tunes from anywhere.

GoPro Hero8 Black Retail Bundle ($279, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Get a GoPro Hero8 — the waterproof camera you need for all your action sports film star dreams — for its lowest price ever at Amazon. It’s bundled with useful mounts and accessories so you can make the most of your next shoot.

Outdoor Photography Essentials (starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

Take up stargazing this summer with savings on telescopes, binoculars, tripods, lenses, carrying cases and more. Pay special attention to the stellar deals on Celestron , one of the top names in telescopes.

Samsung Soundbar T650 ($199.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Raise the bar when it comes to audio with this Samsung soundbar, now down to its lowest price ever at $200 off.

Neewer Ring Light Flashes and Studio Accessories (starting at $16; amazon.com)

Embark on your career as an influencer with deals on all the necessary lighting equipment, including a bestselling ring light

Samsung The Frame TVs (starting at $797.99; amazon.com)

It’s a TV! It’s a work of art! With Samsung’s The Frame series, you get both. When not in use, this television doubles as a framed piece of art so you can enjoy the ultimate aesthetic experience in your home.

Nixplay Digital Picture Frame (starting at $125.99; amazon.com)

This Nixplay Digital Frame, which allows you to share photos and videos from your phone or by email, would make a great gift for the mom, dad or grandparent in your life.

Samsung 82-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,197.99, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com)

Snag massive savings on a massive TV with this 82-inch 4K Smart TV from Samsung.

Fossil Smartwatches ($134, originally $249; amazon.com)

Men’s and women’s Gen 5E Fossil Smartwatches are on sale for 45% off. These are the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for these watches, which feature a touch screen, heart rate notifications, contactless payments and more.

Blink Outdoor Wireless Camera ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

This HD camera is wireless and weatherproof, and it will keep your home protected. It’s available as a single camera or in a bundle with up to five cameras.

Nintendo Switch Lite With 128GB MicroSD Card ($199.99, originally $234.98; amazon.com)

While the Switch Lite is smaller than the Switch and can only be used in handheld mode, it still plays nearly all the same games and comes in better colors. Plus, you’re scoring it with a 128GB microSD card that is just begging to be filled with games.

Amazon Halo ($69.99, originally $99; amazon.com)

The Amazon Halo, which usually goes for $99, is down to just under $70 in black, blush and gray colors. In addition to the features you’d expect from a fitness tracker, like activity and sleep tracking, the Halo will analyze your tone of voice and your body fat percentage. Plus, your purchase comes with a free six-month membership (which you need to get the most out of your Halo) that auto-renews at $3.99 per month. For more information, read our full review

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) ($174.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s smart audio glasses are down to their lowest price ever for Prime Day. Use these specs to have hands-free access to Alexa — and thus all your music, audiobooks, smart devices, etc. — at all times.

Google Nest Thermostat (starting at $96.62, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Google Nest is one of the smartest ways to control the temperature inside your home, and now you can get it for as low as $96.62, just in time for sweltering summer heat.

Skullcandy Earbuds ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

The Indy Evo true wireless buds are down to just under $50 in both neutral and bright hues, or opt for the Ink’d+ Active Wireless Earbuds for the same price.

Amazon Smart Reorder Shelf, Plus $10 Off First Smart Reorder ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

You’ll never run low on your most vital necessities with Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf, now $5 off. This shelf is actually a scale that senses the weight of everyday items — like laundry detergent, coffee pods, pet food and thousands of other essentials — and automatically reorders your items on Amazon or notifies you when you’re running low — not to mention you’ll enjoy $10 off on your first smart reorder.

Kindle E-Readers (starting at $54.99; amazon.com)

It’s Prime Day, so of course the whole family of Kindles is marked down. You can snag the base model for as low as $54.99, or opt for the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite at $79.99 or fully loaded, larger Kindle Oasis. The Kindle Kids Edition is on sale for your young readers too.

HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer ($77.59, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Why wait to print out your photo? With this pocket-size HP Sprocket, you can print ‘em as soon as you snap ‘em, and right now it’s available for the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

Echo Show 8 ($94.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

The new Echo Show 8 made a serious upgrade this year, and its midsize design makes it perfect to keep on your desk or in your kitchen. The device now has a faster performance and an improved camera for better-quality video calls. The Echo Show 8 is the ultimate media hub, supporting applications including Zoom, Netflix and Spotify.

Echo Show 10 ($189.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

The Echo Show 10 is the ideal device to keep in your family or entertainment room, since its screen is both rotatable and larger than the Echo Show 8. Its design is made for at-home usage, with the ability to connect smart home devices, add to your grocery list and play music throughout your house with ease.

Echo Buds (starting at $79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s second generation Echo Buds get a lot right and end up delivering value. They feature noise cancellation, strong sound that can be customized with an EQ and some of the best microphones we’ve tried on earbuds. Better yet, they’re down to an all-time-low starting price of just $79.99 this Prime Day.

Belkin Power Strips (starting at $13.49; amazon.com)

Ensure there’s always a plug available with savings on a pair of Belkin power strips — one with six outlets and the other with seven.

OnePlus 8 5G Unlocked Android Smartphone ($349, originally $699; amazon.com)

OnePlus’ first premium smartphone is down to its lowest price ever in an attractive Glacial Green colorway, so add to your cart and read more about it in our full review here

Vantrue Dash Cams (starting at $51.99; amazon.com)

It’s not a bad idea to have a dash cam in your car in case of an accident. A few models from Vantrue are marked down for Prime Day and boast features like front and rear recording, night vision, motion detection and more.

Sony Portable Speakers (starting at $118; amazon.com)

Take your tunes with you anywhere thanks to this deal on some waterproof, Bluetooth-capable Sony portable speakers.

JBL Wireless Headphones (starting at $14.95; amazon.com)

Looking for some solid headphones that won’t break the bank? These JBL’s will do the trick; there are a few models on sale for both adults and kids today.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds ($79.95, originally $199.95; amazon.com)

Available in black or white, this pair of true wireless earbuds from Sennheiser is down to just $79.95 — its lowest price ever.

Home Theater Audio From Klipsch and Vizio (starting at $114.50; amazon.com)

Listen up! You don’t want to miss out on this chance to upgrade your audio setup for less. Save on top-rated Klipsch speakers, plus a Vizio soundbar, right now.

HP Laptops and Desktops (starting at $332.99; amazon.com)

HP computers are pretty reliable, and for Prime Day, you’ll find some solid deals on a few laptops and desktops.

Home and PC accessories from Dell, Netgear and More (starting at $6.65; amazon.com)

A range of miscellaneous tech is marked down in this sale, from mice and keyboards to home phones, routers, flash drives and more.

Mirrorless Cameras and Accessories from Fujifilm, Olympus and More (starting at $77; amazon.com)

Picture this: deals on a range of mirrorless cameras for photographers both seasoned and amateur that are perfectly suited to capture any moment.

Sony TVs 65-Inches and Above (starting at $1,698; amazon.com)

In the market for a bigger screen? These Sony TVs are 65- to 75-inches and a few hundred dollars off.

Panasonic Lumix G95 20.3 Megapixel Mirrorless Camera ($699.99, originally $$997.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to invest in a camera, this Panasonic Lumix 20.3 Megapixel Camera is 30% off. Features include 4K video capture, bluetooth and wifi shutter and a portable design.

Anker Nebula Projectors and Soundcore Speakers (starting at $27.99; amazon.com)