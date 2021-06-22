Elephant crashes into a woman's home in search for food, as natural habitats shrink

Bangkok (CNN) A woman in Thailand found an unexpected visitor in her house in the middle of the night last weekend -- a wild Asian elephant.

"We were sleeping and woke up by a sound inside our kitchen," said Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, a resident of Hua Hin district in western Prachuap Khiri Khan province. "So we rushed downstairs and saw this elephant poked its head into our kitchen where the wall was broken."

Her wall already had a hole in it from when an elephant had smashed into her house last month, she said. The damage had not yet been repaired when the elephant showed up on Saturday and stuck its head through the hole.

Videos taken by Ratchadawan show the elephant extending its trunk to rifle through cupboards and drawers, knocking over dishes. At one point, it picked up what appears to be a plastic bag using its trunk, and placed it in its mouth.

"I have seen elephants roaming around our town looking for food since I was young," said Ratchadawan. "But this is the first time they actually damaged my house."

Read More