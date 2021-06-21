A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes.

The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday , with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Some 30 miles west of Chicago, about 130 homes in Naperville, Illinois, were damaged late Sunday and about 10 families were displaced, city Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said.

When fire crews arrived, they found one home leveled and a couple of other houses with severe damage, Puknaitis said during an early morning news briefing at the scene.

Storm damage is seen Monday in Woodridge, Illinois.

"There were people that were trapped in the house that was really leveled by the wind damage," Puknaitis said.

Read More