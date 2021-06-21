Oregon man accused in three murders allegedly forces woman to drive him to Wisconsin

(CNN) A man accused of killing three people in three separate incidents Friday in North Bend, Oregon, and then allegedly forcing a woman to drive him to Wisconsin, has turned himself in to authorities, officials said.

The incidents began Friday morning, when Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, allegedly killed 83-year-old Charles Simms Nicholson, believed to be his father, according to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier. Oen Nicholson also allegedly stole his father's truck at that time from the RV park where Charles Nicholson's body was found later in the day, authorities said.

Shortly afterward, officials believe Oen Nicholson ran over two people at the Mill Casino next to the RV park. Police later identified the victims as a married couple from Florida -- 74-year-old Anthony Oyster, who died, and 73-year-old Linda Oyster, who was injured.

On Sunday, Frasier said Linda Oyster remained in critical condition and in "bad shape."

Soon after this incident, North Bend police received reports of a fatal shooting at the Herbal Choices Marijuana Dispensary, a little over a mile away from the casino, that left one person dead. The victim there was later identified as Jennifer Davidson, 47, of Coos Bay.

