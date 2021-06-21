Deputy under criminal investigation after 'disturbing' video shows him kicking suspect in the head, sheriff's department says

(CNN) A Southern California sheriff's deputy is under criminal investigation after surveillance video showed him kicking a pursuit suspect in the head after the man surrendered, an incident that one official called "alarming" and "disturbing."

The incident occurred early Wednesday in Victorville, about 85 miles northeast of Los Angeles, after a motorcyclist failed to stop for a traffic violation, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The driver, identified as Willie Jones, 33, led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through city streets and on Interstate 15, "narrowly missing several head-on collisions with oncoming vehicles," the sheriff's department said.

The pursuit ended around 12:45 a.m. PT when Jones ditched his motorcycle near a car dealership and fled on foot, according to the sheriff's department.

Video obtained by TMZ from the car dealership shows a man hide under a truck, then get up, turn around and put his hands in the air as he faces an approaching deputy.

