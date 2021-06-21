A Colorado police officer was among three people killed in a shooting in the city of Arvada

(CNN) Three people are dead, including a police officer, after a shooting in Arvada, Colorado, on Monday.

A bystander and the suspect were also killed, officials said.

Arvada Deputy Chief Ed Brady said the bystander and suspect's identities will be released by the coroner's office once they are available. The officer's identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The city of Arvada is located about 10 miles north of Denver.

The incident began around 1:15 p.m. when an officer responded to reports of a "suspicious incident" in the Old Town Square, Brady said. Just after 1:30 p.m., 911 calls came in about shots fired, and that an Arvada police officer had been hit by gunfire.

