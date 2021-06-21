After 150 Amazon packages arrived at a woman's home by mistake, she decided to donate the contents to local hospitals

(CNN) A New York woman is giving back to the community after more than 150 Amazon boxes that did not belong to her showed up at her house.

Jillian Cannan told CNN started receiving packages at her home on June 5 thinking they were related to her business.

"I thought my business partner had ordered something for our studio that we were waiting for on backorder," she said. "So I opened them up to condense the boxes and I realized they were mask brackets."

Cannan sent an image to her business partner asking why she ordered so many, only to find out neither she nor her partner ordered them.

"So I go back out and I check the boxes and it's my address, but not my name," she said.

