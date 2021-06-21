Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to win a WTA title

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur made history on Sunday when she became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title, beating Russian Daria Kasatkina in the final of the grasscourt event in Birmingham.

Jabeur, a trailblazer for North African women's tennis , won 7-5 6-4 to finally claim a title after losing two previous finals

"I'm so proud. I've struggled a lot and it was tough for me to win a WTA title," Jabeur told the crowd on the Ann Jones Centre Court. "I had to go for it. I had to win this title just to breathe out a little bit and also to be the example.

"There are not a lot of Arabic or Tunisian players playing and I hope this inspires them to go on and do more. I want to see more of them playing alongside me."

Jabeur, known for her creative shot-making and a trademark dropshot, had lost to Kasatkina in the final in Moscow in 2018 but got the better of the Russian this time.

