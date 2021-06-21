Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett welcome newborn twin sons, Thunder and Saint Leo

(CNN) Jamaican track and field great Usain Bolt announced the birth of his twin sons in an Instagram post on Father's Day this Sunday.

The post shows a family photo, with Bolt sitting next to his partner Kasi Bennett, their daughter Olympia Lightning, and the newborn twins.

Like their sister, the boys have been given equally fitting names -- Thunder and Saint Leo. The post did not say when the twins were born.

The couple welcomed their first child Olympia Lightning together last year.

Bolt, 34, will not be participating in this year's Tokyo Olympic Games, having retired from the sport in 2017. This year's competition will be the first Olympics since 2000 in which the sprinter won't be seen on the track.

