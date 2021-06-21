Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange/AP

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work around stock monitoring systems on the trading floor, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. Inflation worries rattled Wall Street on Wednesday, pulling the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 680 points lower and placing the major stock indexes on track for their worst week in more than six months. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)