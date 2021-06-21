International Day of Yoga 2021: Find the path to your well-being

(CNN) Maybe you need a mental escape from stress. Perhaps you need time to rejuvenate your health. You might simply want to feel more limber.

The International Day of Yoga -- which is on Monday, June 21 -- could be the day that jump-starts a healthy new habit.

The day has been designated by the United Nations, and for 2021, the theme is "Yoga for well-being," with an emphasis on the holistic health of every person.

The UN says on its website that the day will be "marked at a time when (the) COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend lives and livelihoods of people globally. ... The message of Yoga in promoting both the physical and mental well-being of humanity has never been more relevant."

Originating in ancient India, yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice, the UN says.