Walmart is currently running its Deals for Days sales event parallel to Amazon Prime Day, offering discounts across electronics, clothing, home, toys and more. We sorted through it to find some of the better deals, including worthwhile sales on Apple AIrPods, Kitchen Aid products and Instant Pots. You get a bonus day of shopping with Walmart’s sale too, which runs through Wednesday, June 23.

Dyson Refurbished V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum ($199.99, originally $279.99; walmart.com)

Dyson is one of those brands that really lives up to the hype, so whenever you can save on one of its top-notch vacuums it’s a good deal. This V8 Animal+ is refurbished and, true to its name, is specifically designed for maximum pet hair pickup, offering 150% more brush bar power than the V6 cord-free vacuum. This V8 is also cordless, but you get up to 40 minutes of battery time before it needs a recharge, making it great for quick passes of the kitchen and living room.

Hart 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer ($109; walmart.com)

If pressure washing is on your list of chores this summer, this deal is worth a look. This machine comes equipped with a 13-amp motor that generates 1.2 GPM, and three nozzles for “Turbo,” soap and 15-degree sprays.

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Flossing Toothbrush Oral Irrigator ($143.97, originally $159.97; walmart.com)

Way more fun than flossing with water, this oral irrigator uses a pleasant jet of water to “floss” between your teeth and around your gumline. It’s also a toothbrush, so you use the same head for brushing, flossing or both at once (a setup that’s super helpful in bathrooms without a ton of counter space).

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $219; walmart.com)

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on AirPods Pro (that would be about $170), but this is a solid price for anyone still on the fence about splurging on one of our favorite pairs of true wireless earbuds.

Time and Tru Women’s Knit Midi Dress With Belt ($11, originally $14.96; walmart.com)

Super comfortable for errands, around the house or picking up the kids from school, this cotton-polyester dress is a great everyday outfit when you just don’t have the brainpower to pull an outfit together. Plus, it has pockets!

Max Studio Women’s Sleeveless A-Line Jersey Dress ($12, originally $98; walmart.com)

This is the kind of dress you’ll want to live in all summer: With a loose, breezy shape, this sleeveless dress will keep you feeling (and looking) cool on summer days — and pairs with everything from flip-flops to sneakers for running around town.

KitchenAid Brushed Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($99.99; walmart.com)

When it’s way too hot for a steaming cup o’ joe to start the day, iced coffee can be quite the savior. This KitchenAid device can make up to 14 servings and promises to keep coffee fresh up to two weeks, so you can make it once and be done with it.

Instant Pot Viva Black Multi-Use 9-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker ($59, originally $99; walmart.com)

Instant Pots have made life easier for home cooks around the country, and this one can cover the jobs of nine different appliances in one: It’ll pressure cook, slow cook, make rice, make yogurt, cook eggs, sauté, sous vide and even sterilize. This model is great for families too — 6 quarts is perfect for four to six people.

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike ($399, originally $599; walmart.com)

This at-home cycle is worth a look if you’re still not sure about going back to the spin studio and perhaps a little wary of the much higher price tag on the Peloton. The Echelon membership comes with the ability to connect to live and on-demand fitness classes that cover bike workouts, strength training and more.

TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series ($118, originally $199.99; walmart.com)

If you spent the last year watching Netflix on your laptop, trust: It’s time to upgrade. This Roku TV lets you seamlessly access more than half a million movie and TV episodes, as well as your gaming console and other devices from one interface. The 32-inch size is best suited to smaller spaces, but the price is definitely right.

Apple 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro ($1,392, originally $1,499.99; walmart.com)

The 10 hours of battery life on this MacBook Pro makes it a great everyday computer if you need something that can keep you going all day long without a recharge. It comes loaded with 2560 x 1600 resolution, Retina display, great speakers and a redesigned keyboard that makes typing more responsive. It also has a Touch Bar, which essentially replaces the function keys on the laptop with a dynamic digital toolbar that changes to work with the active application.

iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot ($299, originally $599; walmart.com)

Make housework easier with the iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot, a highly rated device that can pair with Alexa and Google assistant.

Hisense 40-Inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV ($178, originally $228; walmart.com)

Relax at home with the Hisense 40-Inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV, featuring built-in Roku TV platform that puts more than 5,000 channels and 500,000 movies and TV episodes right in one spot.

HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook 4GB RAM ($159, originally $179; walmart.com)

Get to work on your next big project with the utlra-portable HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook, featuring just enough bandwidth to allow you to multitask effectively.