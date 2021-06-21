CNN —

We can always count on Amazon to find a great deal on tools and appliances, and Prime Day is no different. We think this day is the perfect time to score the vacuum of your dreams at an unbelievable cost. From robot vacuums to cordless models, we’ve rounded up the best vacuum deals to shop right now.

Robot vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba 692 ($199.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692

If you want to clean your floors throughout the day while you’re working or taking care of your family, a robot vacuum is the way to go. Consider this one that’s 33% off.

Shark IG Robot Vacuum With XL Self-Empty Base ($319.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Shark IG Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

This bagless, self-emptying base vacuum reportedly holds up to 45 days’ worth of dirt and debris. If that’s not enough of a sell, you can try for yourself at nearly 50% off.

Corded vacuum deals

Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop and Floor Cleaner ($59.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop and Floor Cleaner

Of course, sometimes vacuuming and mopping isn’t enough. If you’re looking for a tool to clean and sanitize your hardwood floors, check this model out that cleans through grime with the power of steam.

Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Vacuum ($139.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Vacuum

This vacuum, which is known to be great for those with pets, has generated over 4,100 5-star ratings. Pro tip: Head to the reviews to see a couple adorable pictures of dogs with the well-loved vacuum.

Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum ($153.99, originally $219.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

This Bissell vacuum features a removable canister for portable pet hair cleaning wherever need be, even featuring a tangle-free brush roll that helps prevent hair wrapping.

Cordless stick vacuum deals

Dirt Devil Power Swerve Lightweight Cordless Vacuum ($92.62, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dirt Devil Power Swerve Lightweight Cordless Vacuum

Who wants to deal with the hassle of cords when vacuuming? If that’s your vibe, consider this battery-powered model by Dirt Devil that works well with carpet and hard floors.

Nequare Cordless 175-Watt Stick Vacuum Cleaner ($109.98, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Nequare Cordless 175W Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Not only is this vacuum cordless, but it includes cool attachments like a dusting brush, tube and crevice nozzles for ultra versatility when cleaning.

Handheld vacuum deals

Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum ($47.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

Looking for something to quickly clean up messes or reach into those stubborn nooks and crannies of your home? Try out this handheld vacuum by Black + Decker.

VacLife Handheld Vacuum ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon VacLife Handheld Vacuum

Handheld vacuums are perfect for quick cleaning jobs, or even miscellaneous places around your space like your car.