We shop like it’s our job — because it is. That’s why we decided to share all the goods we’re picking up for ourselves this Prime Day.

Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubbers, 4-Pack ($8.95, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

I didn’t know I needed these Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubbers until I saw them featured as a Prime Day Lightning Deal. These will be perfect for power cleaning everything from the bathroom to patio furniture, and it’ll give me an excuse to break out the drill more often. —Dan Toy, copy editor

Oster 4-in-1 Wine Savoring Experience ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

I have never had a nice wine bottle opener and this Prime Day, I decided to finally change that. I’ve heard wonderful things about electric wine openers and after seeing this deal that gives me not only a top-rated and beloved electric opener but also a foil slicer, pourer and two high-end wine stoppers, I couldn’t resist. —Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

BlitzWolf Selfie Stick Tripod ($18.01, originally $31.99; amazon.com)

I bought this nifty selfie-stick because it’s summer and I want to take photos and set up shots on the go, which will but much easier with this handy device. —Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV ($299, originally $448; amazon.com)

While the 5-series I wanted wasn’t on sale, the TCL 4-series was $150 off during a lightning deal. I was debating between this one and the similar screen equipped with Roku, but I ended up pulling the trigger on this one since I already have an Apple TV. —Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($12.49, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

As a cold brew fiend, I’ve been eyeing cold brew makers for a while now, and I finally bit the bullet on this Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for Prime Day. At just over $12, it was a steal, and I can’t wait to save money by making my own cold brew right at home (not to mention it’ll look great in my kitchen). —Dan Toy, copy editor

True & Co Women’s True Body V Neck Bra ($34.30, originally $49; amazon.com)

Up To 30% Off True & Co

I have one True & Co bra already, and it’s one of the most comfortable I own. So it was no-brainer to pick up a second one while it was on sale for Prime Day. The seamless fabric is super soft, and this Berry Conserve colorway really caught my eye. —Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Cabeau Evolution S3 Neck Support Pillow ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

I’m about to go on a roadtrip, and since I’ll probably have neck pain after staring at the computer during Prime Day, I figured I’d splurge a bit and get our pick for the best travel pillow of 2021. —Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

2PCS Hair Claw Banana Clips tortoise ($9.48, originally $11.85; amazon.com)

Claw clips are one of my favorite summer hair accessories, and I love these tortoise shell ones. They look like they’re just the right size, and they’re affordable enough that I won’t be devastated if (or, more realistically, when) I lose at least one of them. —Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Eero Beacon Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender ($71, originally $119; amazon.com)

I have an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi, by the way), and I love it, which is not something I ever thought I’d say about mesh Wi-Fi. My network connectivity in my bedroom is a tad spotty though, and the discount on this Eero Beacon convinced me to spring for extender to perfect an already almost-perfect system. —Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bags ($9.79, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

I’ve been wanting to buy stasher bags ever since I read this review, so I snapped these little ones up as soon as I saw a Prime Day Deal! —Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Anker Nano Charger ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

I am the queen of the “low battery” notification, but I feel like it’s time for my reign to come to an end which is why I’m finally buying the Anker Nano Charger. I love that it lets you fast charge your phone, and the 6ft cord makes it easy to watch Tiktok from the far side of my bed while still staying connected. —Delaney Strunk, programming editor