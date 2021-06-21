CNN —

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here.

Prime Day is a great time to score a new TV, with some of our favorite sets discounted by as much as hundreds of dollars off. Whether you’re looking for an affordable smart TV, want to upgrade to a high-end 4K model or need a good streaming player, we’ve handpicked the best Prime Day TV deals you can score right now.

Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD TV ($119, originally $199; amazon.com)

Insignia

If you’re looking to bring a smart TV into your living room on a budget, Insignia’s Fire TVs are about as cheap as they come — and they’re pretty well liked. This 32-inch set plays movies and shows at 1080p, with a built-in Amazon Fire TV interface that gets you all of the essential streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video.

TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K ($320, originally $349; amazon.com)

TCL

A solid 4K TV option for folks on a budget, the TCL 50-Inch 4-Series features the Roku TV interface for jumping right to all of your favorite streaming services and three HDMI ports for your game consoles and streaming boxes. TCL makes our favorite TV overall in the 6-Series, making this lower-end counterpart well worth considering.

Hisense H9 55-Inch Smart TV ($699, originally $999; amazon.com)

Hisense

You can currently score a steep discount on the Hisense H9G, which packs a 55-inch 4K display complete with ULED display for delivering vibrant colors and rich blacks (similar to the QLED tech on some of our favorite Samsung TVs). You also get a voice-enabled remote and compatibility with Alexa devices for easy hands-free control.

Toshiba 43-Inch Smart HD 1080p TV ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)

Toshiba

A dependable budget smart TV that we’ve tested, this Toshiba Fire TV pumps out 1080p video quality with built-in Fire TV functionality for using Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, HBO Max and more right out of the box. It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s a very good deal for a 43-inch smart TV.

Samsung The Sero QLED ($1,197, originally $1,499; amazon.com)

Samsung

One of the most unique and coolest-looking TVs we’ve tested, the Samsung Sero has a slick 43-inch QLED screen that can flip from horizontal to vertical view with the press of a button — perfect for beaming mobile content (like TikToks) to the big screen. It’s a bit of a luxury showpiece, but this lowest-ever price makes it a much more practical buy.

LG OLED C1 55-Inch ($1,496, originally $1,799; amazon.com)

LG

One of the best OLED deals we’ve spotted so far, this discounted LG C1 gets you a rich 4K OLED display with handy extras like game optimizer features and built-in Google Assistant and Alexa support for hands-free commands. The LG CX comes close to being our favorite high-end TV, so this alternative model is well worth a look.

Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

With access to thousands of streaming services and the unique ability to use Alexa on the big screen, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a steal at just $24.99. Better yet, you plug it right into the HDMI port, give it power and forget about it.

Roku Ultra ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

The Roku Ultra gives you access to thousands of streaming services — all at up to 4K resolution — in a slim package that doesn’t pry your eyes away from the big screen. It’s our pick for best overall streaming device and is back to its lowest recorded price.

Roku Smart Soundbar ($143.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Our pick for best soundbar, Roku’s excellent soundbar — currently sitting at an all-time low price — features a low profile, powerful audio and smart pairing capabilities that are on par with much more expensive models.