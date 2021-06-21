CNN —

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Our top pick for best over-ear and noise-canceling headphones is at their lowest price ever. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 is just $248 from $349.99 in your choice of black, silver or blue. These headphones mix comfort with world-blocking ANC and nearly 30 hours of battery life.

4th Gen Echo ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Not only is the latest Echo our pick for best smart speaker, but it’s down to an all-time-low price of just $59.99. With three speakers inside, Echo can fill even large rooms with rich and crisp audio. Of course, you get instant access to Alexa out of the box.

Fire HD 8 Plus ($64.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

At an all-time-low of $64.99, you really can’t go wrong with the Fire HD 8 Plus. As our budget tablet pick, it handles reading, web browsing, light gaming and emails with ease. The 8-inch display gives you plenty of room for binge watching your favorite shows as well.

WD My Passport SSD (starting at $79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Whether you want to back up your data with ease or just need more storage, the WD My Passport SSD is powerful enough to handle the task and is our overall pick for an external hard drive. Better yet, it’s down to its recorded lowest price.

Dell XPS 13 ($1,299.99, originally $1,629; amazon.com)

With an edge-to-edge display, an Intel processor and a sleek design, not much can stop the Dell XPS 13 — especially when it’s on-sale for $1,299.99. As our pick for best Windows laptop, the XPS 13 beats out other contenders with fast performance and the screen is just a joy for all tasks.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (starting at $599.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

With three cameras on the back and a bevy of capture modes, the Galaxy S21 has one of the best cameras we’ve tested on a smartphone. For $599.99, an all-time-low price, you really can’t do much better. It’s powered by a fast chip that makes Android seamless and it has a large 6.2-inch display.

Jabra Elite Active 75t ($119.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Our best earbuds for working out and running are seeing a mighty fine discount. Jabra’s Elite Active 75 are down to an all time low of $119.99. These earbuds get a lot right, like a comfortable fit with sweat resistance, class-leading noise cancellation and long battery life.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The latest Amazon Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to do just about anything — from checking the weather to controlling your smart home — all within a sleek spherical design. Our pick for the best budget smart speaker, the Echo Dot 4th Gen is 50% off and at its lowest price yet (you can also get the Echo Dot with Clock for $25 off).

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

AirPods Pro mix a stellar design with rich sound and ANC that can effectively cancel out all the noise around you. They’re really that good and they’re our top pick of earbuds for Apple users. At $189.99, it’s not an all-time-low, but this is a really good deal.

Roku Ultra ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

The Roku Ultra gives you access to thousands of streaming services — all at up to 4K resolution — in a slim package that doesn’t pry your eyes away from the big screen. It’s our pick for best overall streaming device and is back to its lowest recorded price.

Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB microSD card ($199.99, originally $234.98; amazon.com)

While the Switch Lite is smaller than the Switch, it still plays nearly all the same games and comes in better colors. Plus, you’re scoring it with a 128GB microSD card that is just begging to be filled with games.

Sony 85” X900H ($1,799.99, originally $2,500; amazon.com)

Sony’s 85-inch X900H won’t just make content big, but it will be sharp and vibrant with a 4K resolution. It supports a bevy of content standards (IE: Dolby Vision and HDR) and features an Android TV smart interface. This way out of the box you can start streaming your favorite shows.

Whellen Selfie Ring Light ($11.19, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Our choice for the best portable ring light clips directly to your phone for a glow on the go. It’s a perfect choice for upping your TikTok or selfie game.

Roku Smart Soundbar ($143.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best soundbar, Roku’s excellent soundbar — currently sitting at an all-time-low price — features a low profile, powerful audio and smart pairing capabilities that are on par with much more expensive models.