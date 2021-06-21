CNN —

At Underscored we know that some things really are worth the splurge, whether it’s new outdoor furniture, an investment handbag or even a pair of designer shoes. With thousands of items being deeply discounted on Prime Day, it may be the perfect time for you to splurge on that special something you’ve had your eye on.

We’ve sorted through the best of the best on Prime Day to find you the top Prime Day deals on items over $100.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker ($148.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker

Ninja knows what it’s doing when it comes to kitchen appliances, and today you can save on a multitasking Ninja Foodi Air Fry Oven, a Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker (which also features air frying capabilities) and a Ninja Auto-IQ Blender and Food Processor. Currently, the pressure cooker is marked down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Furbo Dog Camera ($118, originally $169; amazon.com)

Furbo Furbo Dog Camera

If you find yourself leaving the house more these days but still want to keep tabs on your pets, the Furbo Dog Camera is currently at its lowest-ever price. This popular camera doesn’t just let you watch your furry friend via your phone — it also lets you send them treats from afar.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones

Our top pick for best over-ear headphones and noise-canceling headphones is at their lowest price ever. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 is just $248 from $349.99 in your choice of black, silver or blue. These headphones mix comfort with world-blocking ANC and nearly 30 hours of battery life.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi ($119.99, originally $248.30; amazon.com)

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker

Nespresso’s single-serve coffee makers are up to 45% off this Prime Day. This bundle, which comes with the the brand’s milk frother, single-serve maker that can brew up coffee and espresso and 30 coffee capsules. And because of Prime Day, it’s now marked down to its lowest price ever.

Roku Smart Soundbar ($143.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON Roku Smart Soundbar

Our pick for best soundbar, Roku’s excellent soundbar — currently sitting at an all-time-low price — features a low profile, powerful audio and smart pairing capabilities that are on par with much more expensive models.

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

APPLE Airpods Pro

AirPods Pro mix a stellar design with rich sound and ANC that can effectively cancel out all the noise around you. They’re really that good and they’re our top pick for earbuds for Apple users. At $189.99, it’s not an all-time-low, but this is a really good deal.

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums and Braava M6 Mops (starting at $199; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot roomba vacuum

Now’s the time to snag a Roomba robo vac with up to 40% off several models — bringing them down to prices we’ve never seen before.

Kindle Oasis ($204.99, originally $269.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON Kindle Oasis

The 7” glarefree and waterproof Kindle Oasis comes in Graphite or Champagne Gold. You can enjoy some convenient features such as auto-adjusting light sensors, rotating page orientation and an ergonomic design.

Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB microSD card ($199.99, originally $234.98; amazon.com)

AMAZON Nintendo Switch Lite

While the Switch Lite is smaller than the Switch, it still plays nearly all the same games and comes in better colors. Plus, you’re scoring it with a 128GB microSD card that is just begging to be filled with games.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($449, originally $549; amazon.com)

Amazon GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to its lowest price ever at $449. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router ($129, originally $199; amazon.com)

Eero Eero 6 Mesh Wifi Router

The Eero 6 is our favorite mesh Wi-Fi router thanks to its simple setup and wide, consistent coverage that can boost the Wi-Fi signal all throughout your home. This kit, which gets you a router and an extender, is an especially great pickup at an all-time-low price of $129.