This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here.

If you’re looking to give your place a serious smart home upgrade, now’s the time to do it. Some of the best smart home gadgets you can buy are on sale for Prime Day, from Amazon’s Echo speakers that let you control your home with Alexa to smart doorbells for keeping your home safe. To help you sift through the avalanche of Prime Day smart home deals, we’ve picked out the very best ones you can snag right now.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

The latest Amazon Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to do just about anything — from checking the weather to controlling your smart home — all within a sleek spherical design. Our pick for the best budget smart speaker, the fourth-generation Echo Dot is 50% off and at its lowest price yet (you can also get the Echo Dot With Clock for $25 off).

Wemo Smart Plug ($18.47, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Wemo

The best HomeKit smart plug we’ve tested, the Wyze Plug can turn any household gadget (such as your coffee machine or lamp) into a smart device that can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google Assistant. While we’ve seen its price drop even lower, this handy plug is a no-brainer at $18.

Blink Mini ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Blink

We consider the Blink Mini to be a solid, affordable security camera, and it’s even easier to recommend at this lowest-ever price. The Blink Mini captures video at 1080p, complete with night vision and motion detection, and it works with Alexa-powered screens to let you check on your home with a quick voice command.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99; originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Ring

We found the Ring Video Doorbell Wired to be a great value, offering many of the key features of Ring’s higher-end video doorbells (such as 1080p video and custom motion alerts) within an affordable and compact package. And it’s an even better buy now that it has hit its lowest-ever price of $44.99.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Not only is the latest Echo our pick for best smart speaker, but it’s down to an all-time low price of just $59.99. With three speakers inside, Echo can fill even large rooms with rich and crisp audio. Of course, you get instant access to Alexa out of the box too.

LIFX Color Smart Bulb ($29.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

LIFX

A close contender in our search for the best smart bulbs, this LIFX bulb can be set to glow millions of different colors and works well with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. We found it to be a bit pricey for what you get at retail cost, but this lowest-ever price makes it a stronger value.

MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener ($16.98, originally $29.29; amazon.com)

myQ

A great piece of unintrusive tech that you can set and forget, the MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener lets you open or close your garage door from your phone — no matter where you are. This gadget is already an affordable and easy smart home upgrade to begin with, and it’s even more compelling at this lowest-ever Prime Day price.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router ($129, originally $199; amazon.com)

Eero

The Eero 6 is our favorite mesh Wi-Fi router, thanks to its simple setup and wide, consistent coverage that can boost the Wi-Fi signal all throughout your home. This kit, which gets you a router and an extender, is an especially great pickup at an all-time low price of $129.

Furbo Dog Camera ($118, originally $169; amazon.com)

Furbo

If you find yourself leaving the house more these days but still want to keep tabs on your pets, the Furbo Dog Camera is currently at its lowest-ever price. This popular camera doesn’t just let you watch your furry friend via your phone — it also lets you send them treats from afar.

Roku Smart Soundbar ($143.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Our pick for best soundbar, Roku’s excellent soundbar — currently sitting at an all-time low price — features a low profile, powerful audio and smart pairing capabilities that are on par with much more expensive models.

Amazon Echo Show 10 ($189, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon

We found the Echo Show 10 to be a great smart display that has all of the powers of Alexa complete with a big, rotating screen that can help keep you in view during video calls. It’s a bit of an investment at full price, but this lowest-ever Prime Day price makes it a great value.

Ring Alarm (starting at $119, originally $199; amazon.com)

Ring

The Ring Alarm is our pick for the best home security system, thanks to its easy setup, responsive alarms and smooth compatibility with other smart home devices. And it’s currently at a steep discount, starting at just $119 for a five-piece kit (ideal for apartments) all the way to $199 for a 14-piece kit (ideal for bigger homes)