Even though Amazon is one of the largest retailers in America, it’s still possible to support small businesses during Prime Day. That’s because many merchants sell their products through Amazon, and yes, there are deals on those items right now as well. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite small-business products that you can find on sale at Amazon during Prime Day.

Small-business deals on personal care products

16J Organics Rescue Moisturizing Ointment ($9.00, originally $18.00; amazon.com)

16J Organics, a Black-owned business from New York City, is offering 50% off on this moisturizing oinment formulated with only food-grade ingredients designed to moisturize, soothe and protect your hands and feet.

Thrive Natural Men’s Skin Care Set ($30.76, originally $43.95; amazon.com)

Thrive Natural Care describes itself as a regenerative business that “builds ecological and social capital over time,” meaning their products are plant-based from farms that use native plants to improve soil and biodiversity on degraded lands.

Spa Destinations Argan & Açaí Moisturizing Body Lotion ($12, originally $16.00; amazon.com)

This well-reviewed body lotion is made in the US by Spa Destinations, an environmentally conscious luxury brand designed for at-home spa experiences.

Arkam Premium Beard Straightener for Men ($17.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

This beard straightener from Arkam, a Massachusetts-based small business, features three different heat levels to target different hair types — thin and fine, medium and wavy, and thick and curly.

Small-business deals on kitchen products

Lillie’s of Charleston Hot Sauces Variety Gift Box ($23.18, originally $28.98; amazon.com)

In the mood for Southern barbecue? You won’t want to miss out on this gift box of hot sauces from Lillie’s of Charleston, a Black-owned business from South Carolina whose recipes have been passed down from generation to generation.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Go Carbonated Growler and Craft Beverage Dispenser ($73.00, originally $99.00; amazon.com)

If you’re planning to trek through the great outdoors this summer, you’ll want to pick up this personal beverage container that can keep beer, soda, cider and other beverages cold for hours and fresh for weeks.

Green Bulldog Reusable Grocery Bags ($18.38, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Skip the plastic bags and keep your groceries upright in your trunk with this set of three foldable canvas tote shopping bags.

Small-business deals on jewelry

Luca + Danni Cardinal Bangle Bracelet for Women ($27.20, originally $34.00; amazon.com)

Available in regular, petite and large sizes, this Luca + Danni piece is manufactured out of the same Rhode Island-based factory that has been in the founder’s family for over 65 years.

Inspirational Engraved Adjustable MantraBand Cuff Bracelet ($26.25, originally $35.00; amazon.com)

This hypoallergenic, tarnish-resistant, lead-free stainless steel bracelet is engraved with words that MantraBand wants to “be your anchor and your reminder that you have the strength and the will to do what it takes.”

Cate & Chloe Heart Shape 18-Karat White Gold Silver Stud Earrings ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

These silver stud earrings with Swarovski crystals are by Cate & Chloe, a design team that aims to create simple, versatile, elegant pieces that can complete every woman’s personal collection.

Small-business deals on toys and games

Think Tank Scholar Multiplication Flash Cards ($9.99, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Boys and girls ages 7 to 10 can have fun with figures with this set of award-winning math flash cards, with a tab system that allows parents to organize the cards their child has already mastered apart from cards that are still in use.

Moosh Walks 3D Socks for Girls and Women ($14.85, originally $16.50; amazon.com)

Give your feet personality with each step! These 3D socks are made by Moosh Walks, a girl empowerment company that aims to give young girls confidence and “the ability to stand out, make friends and start a conversation.”

Small-business deals on pet supplies

Top Dog Travel Bag — Airline-Approved Travel Set for Dogs ($30.39, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Never forget the essentials when you’re traveling with your furry friend by grabbing this dog bag that includes a front magnetic sleeve pocket, a water bottle holder, a zippered side pocket, an internal zippered mesh pocket and a removable internal divider to hold everything in place.

Pawler Bigger Dog Pooper Scooper ($19.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

Make life with your dog a little bit easier with this pooper scooper that features a large tray, long handle and durable yet lightweight construction. As one Amazon reviewer notes, “It’s BIG!”

Tooth & Honey Big Dog Stripe Shirt Pullover ($29.60, originally $37.00; amazon.com)

Nothing says your large dog can’t be both tough and stylish at the same time. Tooth & Honey designs original clothing that’s great for surgery recovery, keeping warm, shedding and just looking downright adorable.