While we have an exhaustive list of Prime Day sales happening now, we’ve also been keeping our eyes on some of our favorite products to see if and when their prices dip, either to all-time lows or prices we rarely see.

Here are the best Prime Day deals we found today:

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Our top pick for best over-ear and noise-canceling headphones are at their lowest price ever. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 is just $248 from $349.99 in your choice of black, silver or blue. These headphones mix comfort with world-blocking ANC and nearly 30 hours of battery life.

2. 4th Gen Echo ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

Not only is the latest Echo our pick for best smart speaker, but it’s down to an all-time-low price of just $59.99. With three speakers inside, Echo can fill even large rooms with rich and crisp audio. Of course, you get instant access to Alexa out of the box.

3. iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums and Braava M6 Mops (starting at $199; amazon.com)

Amazon

Now’s the time to snag a Roomba robo vac with up to 40% off several models — bringing them down to prices we’ve never seen before.

4. Dell XPS 13 ($1,299.99, originally $1,629; amazon.com)

AMAZON

With an edge-to-edge display, an Intel processor and a sleek design, not much can stop the Dell XPS 13 — especially when it’s on-sale for $1,299.99, which is $400 dollars less than its previous lowest-ever price. As our pick for best Windows laptop, the XPS 13 beats out other contenders with fast performance and the screen is just a joy for all tasks.

5. Fitbit Inspire 2 ($59.99, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the best fitness tracker for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle — and it’s at its lowest price ever.

6. Orolay Thickened Down Jacket ($89.24, originally $269.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

It’s never too early to start prepping for winter. Grab this iconic coat that’s now down to its lowest price ever.

7. Instant Pot Duo Plus ($54.95, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Marked down to its lowest price ever, you can now get all the magic of an Instant Pot, which can be used as anything from a pressure cooker to a slow cooker and rice cooker, for just under $55.

8. LifeStraw Personal Water Filters, 2-Pack ($19.98, originally $39.95; amazon.com)

Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water with its built-in filter you can drink right out of, and for Prime Day, you can pick up a two-pack for just $19.98 — the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

9. Up To 40% Off Levi’s For The Whole Family (starting at $14.56; amazon.com)

Amazon Up to 40% off Levi's for the whole family

No matter if you’d prefer a new pair of jeans or a new belt, Levi’s has you covered. For Prime Day, score up to 40% off your favorite styles for yourself and the entire family.

10. Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer ($83.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Cosori air fryers are up to 30% off this Prime Day, with deals that include its Amazon-favorite 5.8-quart air fryer that has more than 13,000 5-star reviews and allows you to cook up anything your heart desires with a few clicks on your smartphone. It’s currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months.