CNN —

It’s never too early to start thinking about your next cellphone, right? We’ve handpicked some of the best Prime Day deals on smartphones, so whether you’re in the market to upgrade your current device or just online window shopping at the newest tech innovations, here are eight phones to get your browsing started.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (starting at $599.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21

With three cameras on the back and a bevy of capture modes, the Galaxy S21 has one of the best cameras we’ve tested on a smartphone. For $599.99, an all-time-low price, you really can’t do much better. It’s powered by a fast chip that makes Android seamless and it has a large 6.2-inch display.

Galaxy S21+ (starting at $699.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Powered by 5G and featuring all day intelligent battery life that intuitively monitors your phone’s usage, the Galaxy S21+ allows you to remain connected wherever you are. The 64MP high-resolution camera also ensures that day or night, your photos stay crisp and clear.

Galaxy S21 Ultra (starting at $899.99, originally $1,199.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The S21 Ultra lets you capture moments like a pro with a 100X Space Zoom multi-lens camera and sharp, cinema quality 8K video recording. Using the device’s styling effects, you can easily create shareable videos and GIFs to show to all your friends and family.

OnePlus 8 ( starting at $349.00, originally $699.00; amazon.com)

OnePlus OnePlus 8

Blending processing power, quality design and vivid displays, the OnePlus phones lived up to their brand promise to never settle during our testing review. For $349.00, the OnePlus 8 offers long battery life and quick charging capabilities giving you a quality phone that doesn’t break the bank.

Motorola Edge (starting at $479.99, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

Motorola Motorola Edge

Sporting a headphone jack and a USB-C port, the Motorola Edge blends traditional tech features with more modern ones. The 6.7-inch Endless Edge display and iridescent design make the phone a standout. It’s also got an impressive battery life, which we tested during our review of the device.

Motorola G Stylus ($209.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Motorola Motorola G Stylus

The G Stylus’ dual stereo speakers, powered by Dolby, and full 6.4-inch high definition display creates a vivid canvas to play your favorite games or stream your favorite movies and shows. The built-in stylus also gives your fingers a break and allows you to more finely edit photos, sketch and take notes from your device.

Motorola G Power (starting at $169.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Motorola Motorola G Power

The Motorola G Power promises a 3-day battery life that takes the worry out of having access to a charger during busy weekends. The design is also water repellent, making it safe from rain, spills or anything else that splashes your way.

Motorola G7 Plus ($139.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Motorola Motorola G7 Plus

With a 16-megapixel dual camera system that features optical image stabilization, the G7 Plus lets you get great photos in any lighting condition. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor can power you through all your daily streaming, viewing, and messaging.