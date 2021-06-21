CNN —

Amazon Prime Day is here, but even if you’re not an Amazon shopper, there are dozens of deals to shop from plenty of other retailers. Many of your favorites are offering steep discounts of their own to compete with Amazon’s big event.

Big retailers like Target, Walmart and Wayfair are joining in, as are smaller sites like Casper and Brooklinen making it the perfect time to scoop up hot summer looks, fresh furniture for every room in the house, new tech and more.

To help you get started, take a look at our roundup of the biggest Prime Day deals not happening on Amazon below.

Walmart’s Deals for Days event runs June 20 through 23, and shoppers will find Black Friday-level deals in the electronics, home, toys, beauty and fashion departments. Make housework easier with the iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot ($299, originally $599; walmart.com) for $300 off, relax at home with the Hisense 40” Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV ($178, originally $228; walmart.com) for $50 off, and get to work on your next big project with the HP 11.6” Chromebook 4GB RAM ($159, originally $179; walmart.com) for $20 off.

Target’s Deal Days are back and better than ever. The retailer is now featuring three full days of online only digital deals June 20 through 22, meaning you have an extra 24 hours to shop the sale.

These deals are available to everyone (you don’t need to be a member), and with Target’s industry-leading same-day services, shoppers can receive their items within a couple hours using Order Pickup, Drive Up and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. Scoop up men’s clothes and shoes for 20% off, like these Joseph Oxford Dress Shoes ($36.99; target.com). Or get great electronic deals like $30 off Apple AirPods ($129.99; originally $159.99; target.com) and Apple Watch Nike Series 6 GPS + Cellular Aluminum ($459.99; originally $529.99; target.com).

The consumer electronics retailer’s Bigger Deal Savings Event runs through June 22, and they’re offering shoppers deals both in-store and online, on everything from TVs and laptops to smartphones to headphones. You’ll find select laptops starting at $149 (like this Lenovo Chromebook), savings up to $250 on some gaming laptops, savings up to $500 on select big screen TVs and up to $400 on select Samsung Galaxy phones.

Scoop up everything you need for your home at the Beyond Big Savings Event that Bed Bath & Beyond is hosting from June 20 to June 22. The store is offering free same-day delivery for orders $39 or more – so you’ll get your purchase that day – and a rewards offer that will provide customers up to $100 for future purchases. And the savings go further than that, with 60% off select Crux appliances, up to 50% off Ugg bedding and up to $280 off select Shark, Bissell and Neato vacuums among the deals.

Wayfair Wayfair

The furniture retailer is running their June Clearance event from June 20 to 23, with savings up to 60% off furniture, bedding, decor, outdoor furniture, mattresses and much more. We found amazing savings on the Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress ($499.99, originally $899.99; wayfair.com), Laguna Coffee Table with Storage ($199.99, originally $434.05; wayfair.com), Rochford Wicker/Rattan 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions ($1,679.99, originally $2,603; wayfair.com) and Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair ($219.99, originally $399; wayfair.com).

Starting June 21, Overstock will kick off a 48-hour flash home sale with huge discounts on thousands of top-rated items across the site. Great news for everyone looking to spruce up their outdoor space: The retailer will be offering an extra 20% off everything in the garden and patio departments, plus it’s offering free shipping on everything. We love the Denali Outdoor Industrial 3-piece Wood Bar Set by Christopher Knight Home ($249.46, originally $316.49; overstock.com), the Jaxx Ponce Outdoor Bean Bag Patio Chair ($182.99, originally $192.32; overstock.com) and the Santos Circular Propane Fire Pit Table with Tank Holder ($563.26, originally $714.49; overstock.com) to make your deck or patio look and feel brand new.

From June 21 through June 23, the everything-for-your-home superstore is offering major deals – including up to $100 off select tools, up to 40% off select bath, up to 40% off furniture and decor, up to 40% off small appliances and up to 40% off select area rugs and lighting.

Amazon-owned Woot! is kicking off its Prime Day Event starting on June 20 through June 26. The retailer will be offering various Prime member-exclusive discounts on items including Mens Short Sleeve Henley Tee (3-Pack) ($14.99, originally $19.99; woot.com) and Gildan Men’s Tees & Tanks 8 Pack) ($19.99 - $22.99, originally $23.99 - $26.99; woot.com).

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Fans of Brooklinen’s beloved sheets and towels, rejoice! The brand is hosting a Surprise Event from Sunday, June 20 through June 23, featuring 15% off sitewide (excluding Spaces items). It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on sets of Brooklinen’s Linen Core Sheets, which we dubbed the softest on the market.

Depot Discount Days is here for all your home office needs. From Monday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 23, customers who shop online and in both Office Depot and OfficeMax stores during the 3-day sales event can save up to 50% on furniture and chairs, plus get great deals on PCs, tech accessories and more.

Casper Casper

On June 21 and 22, Casper is offering 15% off mattresses and pillows (10% off Element and 20% off Casper double pillow pack) and 10% off everything else with code SURPRISE. Plus, you can also save up to 20% on bundles with code SURPRISE-BUNDLE!. We’re big fans of the Wave Hybrid ($2,291, originally $2,695; casper.com), which is part of this special offer.

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now tons of styles from one of the biggest names in activewear are on sale for Nike Members (it’s free to sign up). Use code FAST20 to snag an extra 20% on sale styles during the Fast Break Sale, but you’ll need to shop soon — the sale only lasts through June 22. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your warm-weather workouts and beyond.

Get outdoors this summer with savings at Backcountry’s 48 Hour Flash Sale. You’ll find savings of up to 65% on select gear and apparel from top brands through June 22.

Need to upgrade your sleeping situation? Mattress Firm is offering major deals from now through July 6, including 50% savings on many mattress styles, like the Beautyrest BR800 12-Inch Medium Mattress ($489.99 for queen, originally $699.99; mattressfirm.com), the Sealy Essentials Autumn Ash 10.5-Inch Plush Mattress ($599.99 for queen, originally $799.99; mattressfirm.com) and the Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 10.5-Inch Medium Mattress ($419.99 for queen, originally $599.99; mattressfirm.com).

The pet supply retailer is running its Blue Box Event starting June 20 and running through June 24, and there are deals on all the treats and fun goodies your four-legged friends love. You’ll find 40% savings when shopping for food, toys and health and wellness supplies, like 40% off the adorable Frisco Modern Round Elevated Cat Bed, and for dog lovers, you can get 40% off the Frisco Cooling Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed. The deals don’t stop there: First-time Chewy Pharmacy customers will get a $30 e-gift card when you spend $49 on pharmacy products, and Chewy gift cards are priced at 15% off. Shoppers will also find BOGO deals – buy two, get one free – on toys, treats and more.

Load up on all your crafting and fabric needs at Joann’s Primo Days, where you can save 25% off your total purchase for pick-up, in-store or curbside plus free shipping. You’ll find savings of up to 50% off Honey Can Do Home Storage and Organization, 50% off all home décor fabric, up to 60% off Sunbrella Outdoor Fabrics, 60% off all yarn, 70% off all Cricut machines and 70% off all strung beads.

ThirdLove ThirdLove

Save big on bras from ThirdLove at the 24/7 Sale. For 24 hours only, get one 24/7 bra (one of our favorites — read our full review of the brand here) and matching undies for only $60. This sale starts on Monday June 21, and runs through Tuesday, June 22.

Update your home with a new rug from Rugs USA’s Summer Black Friday Sale. You can snag up to 75% off, along with free shipping, through June 24. There’s no promo code needed; everything is priced as marked.

Offering furnishings with a modern flair, AllModern also has great deals leading into Prime Day and ending June 23, including savings on this chic Dorinda Solid Wood Bed ($400, originally $599; allmodern.com), this Jasper 119-Inch Sectional ($1,870, originally $2,428; allmodern.com) available in three shades and this Jase 84-Inch Velvet Recessed Arm Sofa ($1,019.99, originally $1,599; allmodern.com).

The classically styled direct-to-consumer brand is also in on the fun, offering deep discounts from June 20 through 23. We love the upholstered Charlotte Bed ($820, originally $1,249.05; jossandmain.com) and the Lankford Upholstered Wingback Headboard ($711, originally $829.05; jossandmain.com).

Buzzy cookware brand Made In’s Annual Industry Sale is here. Only offered once a year, this sale features restaurant pricing — up to 25% off — across the site from June 21 through 27. It’s the perfect excuse to pick up the 14-Piece Executive Chef Set, the Non Stick Set, a 5-Piece Knife Set, a Wine Glass Set — or all of the above.

Shop World Wide Stereor’s Prime Time Deals on all the tech and audio equipment you need through June 22. Use code PRIME to save on a range of gadgets from top brands including Bowers & Wilkins, Garmin, Samsung and much more.

Spoil your favorite new parents (it’s OK if that’s you!) at the Big Baby Savings Event for buybuyBABY, which is running online and in-store, and includes deals for car seats and strollers, furniture, feeding, safety, clothing, toys and bath. You’ll find markdowns like 50% off selected clothing from Carter’s and Osh Kosh, 25% off the Graco Pack ‘n Play Newborn2Toddler Playard and 20% off select Contours baby carriers.

The nationwide jewelry store is having a Buy More Save More sale online and in-store with up to 24% off most items. We’ve got our eye on the 1 CT. T.W. Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings in 10K Gold ($829.99, originally $1,669; zales.com) and the 2 CT. T.W. Diamond Scallop Edge Anniversary Ring in 14K Gold ($2,119.99, originally $3,169; zales.com).