CNN —

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here.

You don’t have to shell out hundreds of dollars on Prime Day to ensure that you’re getting a really good deal. Amazon Prime Day is full of deep discounts on everyday items like clothing, kitchen storage and so much more that costs less than $25.

Sorting through these deals can definitely feel overwhelming, so we’ve rounded up all the best Prime Day deals under $25 to ensure that you get the most out of Prime Day.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags, Pocket Size, 2-Pack ($9.79, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Stasher Reusable Storage Bags

Purchasing these reusable, platinum-grade silicone Stasher bags will ensure you never need to buy Ziploc bags again. Check out our full review of Stasher Bags for all the ways these handy bags will upgrade your life.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning ($11.99, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Powerline Lightning to USB Cable

Anker’s Powerline II cable is extremely affordable, charges quickly and is more durable than Apple’s own cables. Check out more on why it’s our top pick for best overall Lightning cable.

Up To 40% Off Levi’s For The Whole Family (starting at $14.56; amazon.com)

Amazon Up to 40% off Levi's for the whole family

No matter if you’d prefer a new pair of jeans or a new belt, Levi’s has you covered. For Prime Day, score up to 40% off your favorite styles for yourself and the entire family. The Levi’s Womens Perfect Tee-Shirt starts at just $14.46.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($16.05, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamer Bath Bombs

A great gift for anyone — including yourself — in need of a little Zen, these shower steamers will fill the bathroom with lush, relaxing scents like lavender, peppermint and grapefruit.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

The latest Amazon Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to do just about anything — from checking the weather to controlling your smart home — all within a sleek spherical design. Our pick for the best budget smart speaker, the fourth-generation Echo Dot is 50% off and at its lowest price yet (you can also get the Echo Dot With Clock for $25 off).

LifeStraw Personal Water Filters, 2-Pack ($19.98, originally $39.95; amazon.com)

Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water with its built-in filter you can drink right out of, and for Prime Day, you can pick up a two-pack for just $19.98 — the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Fire TV Stick 4K ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Make any TV smarter with Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick 4K, now back down to $24.99 — its best price ever. The last time the device was marked down this low was Black Friday, so be sure to snag one for every TV in your house now.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($12.49, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

It’s officially iced coffee season, and Primula’s carafe system makes it simple to make your own velvety smooth cold brew right at home.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($10.36, originally $14.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light

Oyoco’s light clips directly around patio umbrella poles and also comes with two hooks that can be hung from tents or trees, making it a great companion for outdoor hangs after the sun sets. Check out more must-have Amazon outdoor furniture here.

Whellen Selfie Ring Light ($11.19, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON Whellen Selfie Ring Light

Our choice for the best portable ring light clips directly to your phone for a glow on the go — and it’s the first time we’re seeing it on sale.

DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock ($15.19, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock

Runner-up for our best alarm clock, DreamSky’s tiny clock is another great bet, thanks to its bright, clear display and simple setup.