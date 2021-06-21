CNN —

Sure, Prime Day is a time to save on tech, appliances, fashion and more. But it’s also a time to get the practical stuff you’d buy anyway. So we’ve rounded up deals on the everyday items you should stock up on now while they’re seriously discounted.

Sylvania LED Light Bulbs (starting at $7.69; amazon.com)

Stock up on lightbulbs while they’re currently up to 50% off.

Baby diapers and wipes from Honest, 7th Generation and more (starting at $19.83; amazon.com)

Bulk order on all your baby care necessities while brands are discounted up to 40% right now.

Calvin Klein underwear and bras (starting at $12.60; amazon.com)

Amazon Calvin Klein Underwear For Men And Women

You’ll never regret a fresh pair of underwear, especially when they’re up to 45% off.

Oral care and whitening kits from Oral-B, Crest and more (starting at $4.99; amazon.com)

A host of dental products — including whitening strips, brush heads and more — are p to 50% off.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser ($39.93, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

This compact water flosser features a high-volume reservoir and flow control so you can get the most out of your flossing. It also comes in four colors.

Rockstar, Doritos, Quaker and More Snacks (starting at $6.29; amazon.com)

Stock your pantry with snacks galore, thanks to this Prime Day deal on Quaker, Frito-Lay and other delectable brands. You’ll find discounted packs of chips, granola bars, cereal and more, plus plenty of beverages to wash them down.

Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Dry Food (starting at $11.19; amazon.com)

Treat your pet (and your wallet) to discounted food from Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Dry Food. There are tons of varieties marked down, including options for fur babies of all ages and sizes, so now’s the time to stock up.

Beverages from Solimo, Keurig and More (starting at $3.46; amazon.com)

Amazon

Sip on savings with deals on your morning cup of joe and beyond. You’ll find Prime Day deals on K-cups from Amazon’s own Solimo and Happy Belly brands, plus Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Maxwell House and more. Plus, there are discounted packs of coffee grounds, tea bags, coconut water and much more to drink in.

Pet Products from Wag and Kitzy (starting at $3.59; amazon.com)

These deals on Amazon-owned pet brands Wag and Kitzy are sure to get tails wagging. Save on treats and dry or wet food that your animal pals will go crazy for.

Razors and Refills from Braun, Gillette and More (starting at $11.85; amazon.com)

Amazon is shaving down the prices on a selection of razors and refill blades. And don’t overlook the savings on electric shavers and an epilator, so you’re covered when it comes to hair removal needs.

Premium Beauty Products (starting at $4.90; amazon.com)

Premium beauty products rarely go on sale, but today we are seeing up to 30% off popular brands like Pureology, Redken, Biolage, Mario Badescu and more.